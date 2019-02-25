Once Battling Loneliness, Manika Is Ensuring That No One Else Has To Fight Depression Alone

Manika Majumdar was in Class 6th when she left her studies to look after her newborn baby brother as her father was not employed and it was her mother, a construction laborer, whose meager wage was all they had. Young Manika had no one to talk to but today, aged 40, she is a social worker and is ensuring that people who come from similar backgrounds like her have someone to talk to.

“I was about a year and a half when I came to Kolkata from Bangladesh with my parents. My father wasn’t easy to be around. He wouldn’t work and would get into fights with everyone around us. My mother had to take care of me and work as a construction laborer. She earned a meager wage, but that was our only source of income,” she shared. Her father would fight with his wife as well and often ended up hitting Manika.

“When I was in Class 6, my parents were blessed with a baby boy. Since mother had to still go to work, she kept him in the care of the neighboring didi for a while. But after I gave my final exams, didi said she couldn’t take care of the baby anymore. My father was unreliable, so I stepped in and offered to take care of my brother. I still don’t know whether I passed or failed my Class 6 exams; I had a younger brother to take care of,” she said.

The hostile environment silenced her urge to talk to people, her father grew more violent and did not allow her to leave the house or play. When Manika was 17, she got married, giving in to her mother’s wishes.

“I married into a big family,” she shared. “However, life did not change for me and I was still not allowed to go out or speak to men. The questions I had asked myself right from childhood, continued. Did I not have any wishes? Was I not allowed to dream I had taken care of my brother and later, in-laws, but I never had anyone to open up to, and that always made me sad.”

So, when, a few years later, Manika’s husband asked her to start earning as his income was too low, Manika joined a Self-Help Group (SHG) in Kolkata, where the team of 20 women contributed a small amount of money. This collection was used to fulfill the needs of the other team members. Though Manika now had people to support her, she still felt like something was missing.

Soon, she came to know about Anjali, a Kolkata-based NGO which provides mental care and rehabilitation to those suffering from depression.

“I had never known that there were people working to heal minds, and Anjali’s work seemed truly exciting,” said Manika. The NGO was impressed with Manika’s determination to help people and they allowed her to join even though she lacked the educational qualifications.

“108 of us were taught for over a period of 7 months about mental health, depression and mental torture. They talked about the mind which really intrigued me. For the first time, I felt like I [had] found a direction in life and a profession where people’s thoughts [were] given importance. The first lesson was to realize our own traumas and pain points. If I [couldn’t] do that myself, how [could] I help others who are going through mental stress?” she said.

“We go from door to door and ask for a chat with the people. It is not hard for us to understand if someone is suffering from depression. Ironically, the lack of mental health awareness in the economically backward areas here works to our advantage. Once we get a hint of what a person is going through, we ask questions that surprise them because a stranger puts their innermost thoughts into words. And they realize that if a stranger can see right through them, it would be wrong to ignore the obvious symptoms,” she added.

Till date, 3500 residents in Kolkata dealing with depression have been helped by Manika. She was awarded the CII Foundation Woman Exemplar Award in 2017 for her efforts.

“I was speechless when I received the award. Tears rolled down from my cheeks. The moment reminded me [of] my days of struggle, [and how] people would pass remarks to undermine my work,” she said.

H/T: The Better India