Once A Victim Of Rape, Sunitha Krishnan Today Is The Hope For Thousands Of Girls In Sex Slavery

Sunitha Krishnan was just 15 when she was gang-raped by eight men but refusing to give up on her aspirations, today, at 46, she is the founder of Prajwala, an organisation “pioneering anti-trafficking organisation working on the issue of sex trafficking and sex crime”, and has recently been chosen as one of three finalists for the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity,

Prajwala has rescued 20,000 girls and women and rehabilitated 18,500 of these and also trained them, giving livelihood skills such as welding or carpentry. In an interview with The Quint, Krishnan laid down her views on the recently passed ordinance that made the death penalty mandatory for rapists of children below 12.

“I am somebody who believes that the death penalty can act as a great deterrent provided it is done on a speedy trial basis and is executed in a time-bound manner. If you have somebody who is convicted of a gang-rape and is now living as a state guest in my jail for five years now, then how is deterrent going to come?” she said.

“That is where my reservation about the ordinance comes into play. As a front-liner on a day-to-day basis, I don’t see this working out on the ground. A whole lot of infrastructure has to be put in place before something like this can actually work in a way in which it should be working,” she added. “You have to create a system that is victim-friendly. You are supposed to have designated children’s courts in the country but there are hardly any. Children don’t seem to be a priority in this country. They become a priority only when there is public outrage.”

Talking about the sudden spike in the rate of sexual violence against children, she said, “It is not that rape is going up in the country but that more and more cases are being reported. You are talking about the rape of four-month-old babies as if this is happening for the first time in our country. It is just that families are feeling more confident about reporting today. Ten or 20 years back, the entire system would ostracise them. Today more and more families and people believe that if we speak up, we will not be ostracised.”

“The more that society outrages, the more these cases will be reported. When a hashtag is created for Asifa, then all the other Asifas in the country will also stand up. They feel, “If people can stand by her, then maybe people will also stand by me,” she added.

Krishnan herself had been a victim of sexual abuse when she was 15. Remembering the same, she points out the stigmatization and isolation of the victim that follows. “You are asked to stay away from a family function or a social function because you will then become the topic of discussion. You are told, ‘you will spoil the function for us’. That is the shaming and ostracisation that victims go through even today. It is less but it has not gone away,” she said.

“And yet, we don’t ostracise the rapist. The rapist does not go through stigma. They are legally represented in the court,” she added.

In India, three million women and children are in sex slavery and of these, 45 percent are children. And not even 7 percent of them ever get rescued. As per Krishnan, such concerning data is a result of us not doing enough as a society. “If we were, then Prajwala would not be required. What we are doing is minuscule. We still haven’t got a comprehensive legislation. The bill is still awaiting Parliamentary approval,” she said.

This new bill on stricter laws against sex slavery in India is the result of Krishnan’s PIL [public interest litigation] in the SC that she filed in 2003.

“For the first time, the government is thinking of a victim-centered approach. For the first time, an organized crime is being recognized as an organized crime and an organized mechanism is being created to fight it. For the first time, a budget is being given in the name of rehabilitation. It is one of the most promising victim-centric legislations to have come out and I hope it is passed in the next session,” she explained.

But till this legislation is passed, how should we tackle this issue? “You need to talk to your sons to not become the reason why these girls are being trafficked. They should not constitute the demand. As a parent, how do I break the silence within my family so that I am not a part of the problem? If a five-year-old child is being sold in a brothel, it means that some man somewhere in India wants to rape her. That man is not coming from some other planet. He is our brother or father or somebody from amongst us,” she said.

At Prajwala, the rescued child or adult is prepared for a life outside, which also includes how to deal with the stigma and rejection she’ll face.

“On one end we are giving her the education she wants or the livelihood training she wants. At the other end, we are preparing her for the entitlements she should get from the government whether it is housing or ration cards or Aadhaar card. Most important we see that she can be the kind of person who can tackle rejection from society because no matter how much we talk, people on the ground have problems in accepting these girls back into their fold,” she said.

“So rehabilitation is not an overnight process and takes a lot of effort. It requires a correct enabling environment. Just running a house and giving boarding and lodging does mean rehabilitation. Sometimes we have to monitor the girl for three years to ensure that she is safe and safely reintegrated,” she added.

H/T: The Quint