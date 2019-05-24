On World Schizophrenia Day, Meet Dr. Thara Srinivasan Who Has Been Instrumental In Mental Health Research And Training

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), among the many mental disorders that exist, more than 21 million people across the globe are affected by schizophrenia and one in two people living with it do not receive care for the condition.

It is not only a chronic mental disorder that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves, the symptoms can also include delusions, hallucinations, trouble with thinking and concentration, and lack of motivation. On World Schizophrenia Day, Chennai-based psychiatrist Dr. Thara Srinivasan, co-founder of Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), shared her journey of counseling numerous people in the last 35 years.

On why she chose psychiatry

“In those days — this is the 70s, I’m talking about — women doctors mainly chose gynecology or pediatrics as their specialisation, at the most, dermatology. But I wasn’t interested in any of that. I’ve always liked listening to people’s stories. The books I read were biographies, the films I saw were also people-centered. So before I applied for my post-graduation, I did my internship in psychiatry at the Government General Hospital.

When I did my Ph.D. in 1986, ‘disability’ only meant physical or mental retardation. That’s why I did my Ph.D. on disability due to schizophrenia. We started SCARF in 1984 because there wasn’t enough research and rehabilitation going on, even though routine treatments were available. I would speak to international organisations such as WHO, but it took us seven to eight years to convince them that we could do credible research. In those days, people were cynical about data from developing countries, they thought it’s all fudged and people aren’t well trained! That stereotype had to be broken.”

On whether working closely with mental health affects one’s own

“Not really…There are times patients take their lives and it affects one for some days, but one learns to deal with it. When I was training, I would see trainee psychologists crying in a corner, but everybody eventually learns.

Even if a family member has a mental health issue, you remain the same. You help them find the way, you support them, but they can’t be reporting to you every single minute. You can’t take over their lives.”

On why SCARF only runs in Chennai and does not open new branches

“That was a conscious decision, because it involves a lot of public money, and so, accountability. I can’t have branches all over, but we have trained many doctors who have gone on to start their own NGOs in other cities.”

Dr. Thara lobbied to include mental disability in the Persons with Disabilities Act in 1995 and was largely instrumental in the development of ‘IDEAS’, a measuring tool to assess mental disability. She is the advisor on mental health issues to the DG, WHO, Geneva and is also a member of the Institute Body of NIMHANS. A recipient of Asoka Fellowship for the family and Community Program in Mental Health, Dr. Thara will be publishing a landmark study this year, called Madras Longitudinal Study, that features 90 case studies of people with schizophrenia whom she counseled.

