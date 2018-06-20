On World Refugee Day, Two Refugee Lawyers Talk About The Urgent Need Of A National Asylum Policy

We keep reading essays and articles about the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis in India. All the details on how they are living or surviving, what is to happen to them and how many of them are there are really disturbing. But what’s even more disturbing than this is the fact that the Rohingyas are just one of the refugee communities in India right now.

In a column that refugee lawyers Pallavi Saxena and Nayantara Raja recently wrote for The Hindu, they talked about the urgent need of a national asylum to cater to refugee needs in India.

They opened the column with the story of Nargis as they wrote, “This month, it is five years since Nargis first arrived in Delhi. The Afghan journalist in Herat, Afghanistan had to flee her country after the Taliban threatened to kill her. But as a refugee in India, she has had no opportunity to earn a living and has been unable to rebuild her life.”

They thus continued, “Today, India is host to over 200,000 refugees like her who have been forced to flee conflict and persecution in their home countries. On World Refugee Day (June 20), there is a need to reassess India’s approach to refugee protection, particularly in light of the regional refugee crisis after the mass exodus of the Rohingya from Myanmar.”

India, over the years, has given a home to a plethora of persecuted groups. “While it is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and has no domestic asylum law, it has reiterated its commitment towards the protection of refugees at various international fora, including the UN General Assembly,” write the refugee lawyers.

Building on the same idea they write, “One of the most significant affirmations of this commitment was demonstrated by India becoming a signatory to the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, which was adopted by 193 countries in September 2016. In doing so, India has expressed its solidarity with those forced to flee and agreed that protecting refugees and supporting the countries that shelter them are shared international responsibilities that must be borne more equitably.”

The Declaration gives way to a new framework for refugee protection called the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR). “The Compact is a coordinated effort to strengthen international response to protracted refugee situations and comprehensively addresses all stages of refugee protection, from reception to long-term solutions. Two of its key objectives are to ease pressures on host countries and enhance refugee self-reliance,” explain the lawyers.

The GCR well recognises the fact that certain refugee situations can extend for long periods of time and also the fact that most of this burden is shouldered by developing countries. Thus, “In light of this, it calls for support from the international community in the form of resources. It also seeks to establish forums to enable expertise-sharing to promote economic opportunities, decent work and job creation not just for refugees but also for the host community.”

The biggest refugee problem in India is that while it has been host to a lot of refugee communities over the decades it has hardly done anything beyond that. It’s like we as a country do have that spark of benevolence but we are either too burdened by our personal matters or slightly lazy to really work upon it.

“Given that most refugees have been unable to return to their countries, leading to protracted refugee situations, there is an urgent need for the government to develop a uniform framework for their management during their stay in India,” write the refugee lawyers.

The survival thus becomes a big challenge for these refugees. “For instance, due to their unclear legal status and lack of uniform documentation, refugees have limited access to essential services and almost no avenues for livelihood. While some refugees have been able to generate income by working in the informal sector, many of them, especially vulnerable women like Nargis, are at the mercy of touts and traffickers even within their own community. At best, they are forced to rely on income from odd jobs which is an unsustainable livelihood option that often leaves them exposed to exploitation.”

The lawyers write, “The solution to this may lie within the GCR, which calls for States to identify gaps and opportunities for employment and income generation for refugees in a bid to enhance their self-reliance.”

They, however, do recognize India’s commitment towards refugee protection as they write that it “is evident in its active participation in ongoing GCR consultations, where it has emphasised the need for a clear mechanism for the refugee response regime.”

“Therefore this is an opportune time for India to reassess the need for a national asylum policy which is compliant with the principles laid down in the GCR. This will not only re-establish India’s place as a democratic regional power committed to core humanitarian principles but will also provide refugees such as Nargis a chance to give back to the country that has adopted her,” they conclude.

H/T: The Hindu