On World Nature Conservation Day, IWB Takes A Special Pledge With School Children

This World Nature Conservation Day, IWB decided to plant the roots of environment love in the generation that is to follow, thus to ensure that our environment thrives in safe hands. We found our way to Saint Anselm’s Pink City School, where we engaged in some uber fun activities with school children and reinforced the idea of environment conversation.

Here is a sneak peek into our fun day:

We kick-started the day by asking school children to make an ‘Environment lover’s bucket list’ where they were asked to jot down some interesting ways to conserve water. Here is a student proudly showing off the bucket list made by her along with her pals:

Next, we moved on to the “save the water droplet” game, where the students were given placards with the names of water bodies specified on them and a cardboard water droplet. The task was to pass the water droplet from one end of a row to the other before the water bodies were organised in the ascending order of their sizes thus to encourage the idea of saving each and every drop of water. The students showed such palpable enthusiasm that our lake got slightly torn, but the water drop was saved. And all’s well if the end’s well, right?

Here’s a glimpse from the energy-packed game:

And thus prevaileth the order!

Somewhere along the activities, we got to know that Fr. Edward Olivera himself is a gardening enthusiast and since the very day he was posted to this school, he has been encouraging more and more plantation. No wonder, he made us feel more than welcome and happily obliged us with a picture too.

We were in for a pleasant surprise when Ma’am Nisha Chowdhary told us that gardening is, in fact, a weekly period at the school where students from classes 5-8 are taught nuances of gardening. We also got to know that no fertilizers or pesticides are used for the process. While they use neem and turmeric powder as an insecticide, egg shells, banana peels, etc., are used as the fertilizers.



With all the plant love fostered at the school, the last activity (the most interesting one activity, btw) had to involve plants. We had asked the kids to bring samplings in advance. For this activity, they were first asked to decorate their samplings with all the love and write their names on it. You ought to see how it went! Here you go:

Look at their happy faces!

And these mirrors!

We also find one with some funky text.

The kids were then asked to select a partner with whom they had to share their sampling, a partner that they’d trust with the responsibility and care of their plant namesake. Take a look at all the happy faces receiving their plant-pals.

Once the samplings were exchanged, we made the kids to take a pledge, which went like: “We promise to take care off my plant-pal.”

Here take a look at all the plant-pals. Cool, right?

But there is more! To ensure that this doesn’t end being just a one-day affair, we have made an Instagram page called Plant Pal, where we will keep encouraging more people to make environment-friendly use of leftover water from water bottles and not to throw it away.

What do you do with your left over water? Idea 1: Water a plant instead of draining the water because like people, plants respond to extra attention. . This initiative is taken by @indianwomenblog along with school children to encourage them to save water and be a eco-friendly citizen. . . . #Environment #ecofriendly #Roomplant #plant #UrbanJungle #water #savewater #greenearth 4 Likes, 1 Comments – Plant Pal (@pal.plant) on Instagram: “What do you do with your left over water? Idea 1: Water a plant instead of draining the water…”

We wrapped it all with a tap-closing dance session for the finale. While Namrata from our team guided all the kids with interesting dance moves that connoted to closing a tap, the kids happy obliged. Take a look:

So this was our Gala World Nature Conservation Day. How did you celebrate yours?