On World Music Day, IWB Revisits All Its Musical Social Campaigns

Music moves the world. We at IWB hail the power of music and love to sing our lungs out. It has time and again become our weapon to approach and attack social problems and we firmly believe that the music that impacts a change is here to stay. Today, on the World Music Day, we rewind to all our social campaigns where our super singer Komal Panwar applied the power of music to good use.

Here is a list of our favorite musical social campaigns:

ABCKa

At Indian Women Blog, our endeavour has always been to empower women. One of the most effective ways of doing that is teaching little girls that they are worthy of our love, support, and encouragement. This is not always easy, as we live in a world where every day we hear about girls being subjected to the worst crimes, but it makes our job that much more important. So we decided to join little ABCka and her mother and created 26 flashcards for all the letters of the alphabets. Through the flashcards, we taught young girls the ABC of their rights and keep doing the same.

Check out the campaign video here:

Feminist Rhymes

For the National Girl Child Day, we collaborated with activist and writer Kamla Bhasin and released our own “Feminist Rhymes,” in order to help kids learn better and believe in their dreams regardless of their gender. This series aimed at promoting gender equality and confidence in girl children and featured three creations of Kamla Bhasin from her book “Housework Is Everyone’s Work” and three of IWB‘s own Feminist Rhymes.

Folk To Work

To celebrate Women’s History Month, Team IWB, along with RJ Puru and RJ Sarah from Radio Mirchi, embarked on a musical journey through the lives of rural Indian women. Our campaign ‘Folk To Work‘ collects unexplored tunes that these women hum while working.

Ringtone Your Health

IWB is well aware of how Women are known to keep track of everyone’s health except their own. And that’s where we decided to step in. We thus created multiple downloadable ringtones that will serve as timely reminders so you never miss a checkup or warning sign.

