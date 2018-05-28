On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, We Shot Pictures Of Your White Panty With The Sacred Red

How to keep white underwear white?

Well, that’s a legit search on Google and believe it or not, one of the suggestions shown by the search engine is to stop wearing it at all. (No, thank you, but I can’t let my neon pink undies do a peek-a-boo through my white organza gown!)

May 28 is observed as World Menstrual Hygiene Day across the globe. Also known as Menstrual Health Day, the occasion is widely commemorated by various health organisations, educational institutes, and NGOs to highlight the challenges faced by menstruating people and initiate helpful solutions to help them attain menstrual hygiene. For the reason that the subject is extremely sensitive in many communities, the common mission is also to create a culture that raises innumerable health advocates around us.

At IWB, we believe that unless we get rid of the ridiculous stereotypes regarding periods, we can’t make our girls talk about it explicitly. For this, we need to conduct hyperactive campaigns, both on and off social media, which can actually make a difference in the lives of those who’ve been using and reusing dirty cloth as a cheap replacement of cotton pad/silicon cup/tampon. It’s time someone takes the responsibility and tells them how living in this unhygienic way can cause urinary, vaginal, and other bacterial infections that may lead to death.

Talking specifically about India, where the sight of period stain becomes a political concern, living a fundamental life during menstruation is unimaginable. Just to remind you, in many parts of rural India, bleeding girls and women are still not allowed to enter the temples and kitchen, and are made to sleep in the most secluded corner of the house. To break exactly these absurd rules, we introduce our campaign #RedAndSacred.

Let us, through a series of pictures, show you why this red fluid coming out of a woman’s body is as holy as the other red objects of devotion. Take, for instance, the ‘Solah Shringar’ (16 steps of bridal makeup) that consists of red bindi, red bangles, red sindoor, red aalta, etc.

According to Hindu mythology, these bridal adornments are of high sentimental value and once the woman beautifies herself head-to-toe using the ’Solah Shringar’ items, she is equated with the divinity of Goddess Lakshmi – the goddess of prosperity, fertility, and beauty in Hinduism. Err…FERTILITY? You read that right. In a country where we worship the goddess of fertility, we loathe the women who menstruate. Double standards, much?

Scroll down to see how we, in true IWB style, have used Bindi, Sindoor, Laali (lipstick), Chudiyan (bangles), and Moli ka Dhaga (sacred thread wrapped around the wrist during prayers) to decorate the white panty. Appreciate our artwork as we demonstrate how beautiful the red colour is indeed.