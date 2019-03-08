On Women’s Day, UNDP Appoints Padma Lakshmi As Its Goodwill Ambassador

On Thursday, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced Indian-American television personality and food expert Padma Lakshmi as their Goodwill Ambassador, supporting the agency’s fight against inequality and discrimination.

Lakshmi in her role will mobilize support for the Sustainable Development Goals focusing on fighting inequality, discrimination, and empowerment of the disenfranchised.

On her appointment, Lakshmi at the press conference held at UNDP headquarters, said, “As we celebrate International Women’s Day let’s remember that women and girls face some of the worst discrimination and hardships in the world. Many nations have greatly reduced poverty, but inequality has proved more stubborn. Inequality is further compounded by gender, age, ethnicity, and race. It especially affects women, minorities and others who face unimaginable discrimination in the societies in which they live.”

Praising Lakshmi for voicing her concern for those left behind and fighting against discrimination and inequality in both rich and poor countries, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, Mr. Stenier said, “We need more voices like hers to ensure we can meet the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals — our shared roadmap for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.”

Lakshmi has many feathers in her hat. She has been a television host, executive producer, author, model, and an actress. She is the co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, a Visting scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an ambassador for the American Civil Liberties Union advocating for immigrants’ rights.

Her debut cookbook Easy Exotic won her the Best First Book award and she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Host as the host for US cooking competition program Top Chef.

