On Women’s Day, Netflix Released Documentary On Olympic Archer Deepika Kumari

As an archer, Deepika Kumari has astonished millions with her unmatchable skills. But when it comes to the journey she struggled through to be at the position she is today, it is a pretty shocking one too. From surviving a life of poverty with her family living in the hinterlands of Jharkhand to overcoming countless hardships to representing India in the Olympics.

Her life is a story of disappointment and hope which has been intricately described by filmmakers Uraaz Bahl and Shaana Levy-Bahl in their documentary, Ladies First. The documentary has already won the London Independent Film Award and in October 2017 it was screened at the Mallorca Film Festival.

The film is endorsed by actor Ranbir Kapoor and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and the story has been presented so beautifully that Maneka Gandhi, Minister of Women’s Affairs and Child Development, after watching it, said that her ministry is now planning on setting up a fund which will support women athletes and their training.

Ladies First | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix Change begins with her. At the age of 12, Deepika Kumari left home to find a better future. Within four years, she was the number one archer in the world. Ladies First follows the journey of a young woman from her community in rural India to Rio de Janeiro, where she fights to become the first Indian woman to win an Olympic Gold Medal.

“We’re going to be the first Netflix original documentary from India,” said Levy-Bahl after Ladies First was launched globally yesterday, on the eve of International Women’s Day on Netflix.

“This platform enables us to show the film to as many kids as possible in India and around the world,” she added as universities in the United States like New York University, Stanford and George Washington also screened the film for their students on March 8.

“It is an incredible moment for us as well as Deepika,” she said.

The documentary is a story about fighting and not letting challenges stop you, Ladies First is a story about fighting, about not letting life weigh down on you. And the filmmakers are already planning to bring another such story to life.

“Uraaz and I have already started pre-production on our next film. This, too, is a documentary about the struggles of a strong woman who is an inspiration to us all. She is an ordinary woman who has done extraordinary things under unbearable circumstances, around the terror attacks in Mumbai,” said Levy-Bahl pointing out how films like Ladies First prove to be a source of inspiration for today’s generation.

“Ladies First has been subtitled in 28 languages, so the reach that our little film can have has multiplied manifold. So even though this is a film about an Indian girl, we want Deepika’s story to make young girls believe that they, too, can reach wherever they want to if they work hard enough and believe in themselves. The main lesson Deepika teaches in the film is you only lose when you give up, you have to keep fighting. There are millions of girls around the world who suffer from lack of confidence and opportunity. We need stories like Deepika’s to uplift them and their communities,” said Levy-Bahl.

And she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. The documentary was also screened for Magic Bus NGO’s 100 kids, where Deepika interacted with the kids and also participated in a Q&A session after the screening. “That is only the beginning. Now, with Netflix, streaming the film off the platform for schools around India will be easier,” Levy-Bahl added.

Their next goal is to make Sports Minister Raghuvendra Rathore watch the movie “and maybe include it as part of the Khelo India initiative”.

H/T: Vogue