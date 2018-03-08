On Women’s Day, Let’s Laud The Courage Of 3 Superwomen Who Survived Hell To Create Their Heaven

Our society is made up of many factors, one being the woman. Some may disagree when I say that she is the one who has to adapt to every situation no matter how adverse it is and still remain the target of every atrocity and discrimination. And for her to emerge as a winner, battling the odds is nothing short of an example of courage.

So as to celebrate this boundless stock of strength they possess, this International Women’s Day,, let’s revisit the four women whose success stories are milestones everyone should strive to achieve.

Malvika Iyer lost both her hands in a bomb blast, but today is an inspiration as a UN speaker.

Malvika was 13 when due to a fire at an ammunition depot nearby, a grenade had strayed into her garage. Unaware of the consequences, the little girl was holding it when it exploded. But the blast was only able to take her hands, not her limitless confidence as she not only fought the paralysis in her legs but also completed her PhD.

Overcoming her initial hesitation about what people may think about her, she decided to write her fate on her own.“I realised I was not wrong. Rather there was something wrong with the perception,”

She became the first woman to receive the World Emerging Leaders award in New York and just last year she was invited to speak at the UN Headquarters and co-chair the World Economics Forum’s India Economic Summit in New Delhi.

Geeta Tandon, who is B’town’s stuntwoman after shutting the door on her past of being a marital rape victim.

When it comes to a stuntman, their job specifications requires everything from jumping off buildings, racing cars, and crashing bikes. And because of these requirements, it is yet another career that has been marked to be a man’s field again but proving all such notions wrong, Geeta Tandon had proved that a woman can be anything if she wills it strongly enough.

Married at the age of 15 to a family acquaintance, she survived years of marital abuse. Having studied till Class IX only, she lacked the means to start afresh.

“I tried everything I could to move out,” she said. After five years, she got the job of dancing at weddings through one of her family friends. “I worked very hard to earn bread and butter and to not let my children go through what I went through,” she said. During this, she came across the job of a stuntwoman but though the money was good, the risks were monumental. Battling every difficulty, today Tandon has carved for herself a name in the industry and believes women are more equipped than men, no matter what the conditions are. “All women, irrespective of the background they come from, should be provided with equal opportunities,” she said.

Ira Singhal, the first person with a disability to top the civil service examinations in 2014.

Ira suffers from scoliosis, a medical condition entailing a deviation of the spine, yet she became the first differently-abled woman to top the UPSC exams in 2014. But that’s not the first time she cleared the exam. In 2010, 2011, 2013 she cleared the exam but was denied a job on the grounds of her disability. So, in 2012, she filed a case in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). After four years she won the case and in 2014, got Indian Administrative Service.

“People are too preoccupied looking at something that is missing. By doing so they do not pay attention to things that exists,” she said. “One must focus on your potentials and abilities, not disabilities.”

Such powerful personalities these women are, proving the fact that a woman treasures limitless strength in her soul.

H/T: The Indian Express