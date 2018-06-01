On The Verge Of Losing Their Freedom, Indian Women In America Worry About Immigration Laws

Imagine staying at home all day long, with no family or friends to spend the long hours with. Just you, the four walls of your house and a blaring television in the corner, if you have the will to turn it on – lonely, isn’t it? Well, that’s the fate awaiting thousands of Indian woman who, for now, hold H-4 EAD visa in the US, which allows them to work there.

The Obama administration allowed Indian women, whose spouses were already in the process of becoming permanent residents, to avail a temporary employment authorization document. It is known as the H-4 EAD, and it allowed these women to achieve their independence as over 100,000 H-4 visa holders have received work permits through this program.

But now, as per President Donald Trump’s “America-First” philosophy, this policy allowing H-4 spouses to work is in the process of being rescinded. Naturally, these women are now worried and stressed, trying to envision their life in a country that is basically taking back their freedom.

Karunya Rao

“I had plans of starting an online art shop but then came the news of the possible H-4 EAD revocation. The stress and uncertainty is enough to make one’s creative mind shut down completely,” said Karunya Rao, who lives Stamford, Connecticut.

“I always thought of myself as a feminist. I was always standing up for all my women friends who had to take unfair injustices in their families. But imagine coming here and not being able to do anything yourself, not being able to actually have equality in marriage in the truest sense because I don’t work. I feel like I can’t talk in a social gathering about today’s feminism. I don’t feel like a feminist in this situation, that’s the problem,” she added.

Priyadarshini Chandrasekaran

“I feel like my independence is being cut off by hearing this news that I may not be able to work,” said Priyadarshini Chandrasekaran who lives in Seattle, Washington. “My husband used to go to work in the morning and come back late, while I would look at the four walls of my home. I would get up, do chores, call my mom. My husband’s friends would be my friends. It took a long time for me to make friends of my own, to feel like I’m somebody here, that I had a friend. When I heard about the H-4 EAD, I felt so happy. It was like a dream come true. After I got a job, we were able to buy a home and I’m able to contribute to the mortgage,” she recalled.

“Overall, it’s the women who are going to be at a big loss. What are these women going to do? Are we really a society that is going to cause trouble to so many women? I’m sure that will also indirectly affect families and kids. You’re going to be all day home, looking at four walls while the kids are at school. What would you do with those eight, nine hours?”

“I literally cried when I got my EAD. I felt that I had gotten a freedom card. My intention is not to make money ― I just don’t want to rot. I eventually got a job in the field that I studied for. It’s indescribable ― the confidence, the self-respect you have,” said Anupama Krishnamurthy, West Norriton, Pennsylvania.

“When we heard that the EAD could be revoked, we canceled our plan of buying a home and now we’re thinking about what we can do. We can’t live in this uncertainty forever. The stress eats you up so that you’re not normal anymore. It’s like we are living a nightmare every day.”

Molika Gupta

“I decided to pursue my passion of writing and building a community of immigrant spouses who are in a similar situation like me. I started a Facebook group [Immigrant Spouses ReWrite Your Story]. The biggest goal was to connect to other spouses, men or women, who are on different journeys with different visa categories, to know how they’re pursuing their skills, how they’re waking up every day and putting a smile on their faces,” said Molika Gupta, who lives in Michigan.

“After the EAD, I felt like I can visualize my future again. If the EAD is revoked, I’m clueless about what I’m going to do. The thought of leaving this place I call home shatters me to the core.”

