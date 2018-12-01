On Paper We Have Freedom, In Reality Our Lives Are Policed: Sagarika Ghose

Like Adam Smith, legions have suggested that the personal subsequently transforms into the general. It is a holistic process and there is hardly anything that can be done on a larger level until our understanding and control of the personal is manifested. Then why do we witness all the commotion that exists against liberalism which, in its true essence, stands for nothing but individual freedom?

Liberalism and liberals have always met resistance (be it direct or nuanced) in our country because it suggests a social and political setup that somehow challenges the power structures of society. However, the idea of being a liberal has evolved rapidly and has certainly changed across the world with time.

In the current environment of India, where extremism and intolerance come in complimentary with the politics, it becomes rather important to understand what it means to be a liberal in the modern day India.

As we set for our quest for this answer, veteran journalist and writer Sagarika Ghose’s name was the first one to pop in our head. In her latest book Why I Am A Liberal- A Manifesto For Indians Who Believe in Individual Freedom, Sagarika has come forth with her ideology and gave us a sneak peek into the same in a recent Twitter chat.

“The liberal voice is fundamental in keeping democracy alive by constantly arguing for primacy over citizen over government `power,'” Sagarika said. During the chat, she also talked about her understanding of individual freedom as a woman in India, the manipulative gender politics of the country, and the power of the “big state.”

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

On her understanding of individual freedom as a woman in India

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter Thanks for having me! The word liberal comes from ‘liberty’ The Constitution of India is based on the concept of liberty. As a woman, I feel gender justice is integral to liberty; the free independent woman is an important agent for democratization and progress @PenguinIndia https://t.co/E4uLzYfK4D

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter Yup, India’s a male worshipping society, many women enamoured of macho definitions of ‘power’. The liberal voice is fundamental in keeping democracy alive by constantly arguing for primacy over citizen over government `power’ (liberals who are both men and women) #WhyIAmALiberal https://t.co/hZdkEuvPti

On facing public bashing as a woman with an individual, independent, and liberal voice

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter Slander,character assassination. `Whore’, `slut’, `presstitute’, `anti national’, attacks on my children, defamatory &outrageous attacks 24*7. Death threats, gang rape threats against my daughter. Have filed two FIRs. Liberal +woman+journalist=public enemy No. 1 #WhyIAmALiberal https://t.co/17vNUQW6xR

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter Thanks! It was dreadfully tough in the beginning, like for so many other women journalists on social media, but am a veteran by now. I think they particularly loathe me because I coined the term ‘internet Hindu’ haha! So accurate. 😎 #WhyIAmALiberal https://t.co/cakyx8Q7GX

On the ‘manipulative gender politics’ employed to curb individual freedom

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter Gender is powerful but up against VERY powerful militant traditionalists who are painting independent woman as enemies of so called “morality” and “family values.” In the recent agitation over the film Padmaavat some women insisted on the right to die to prevent”dishonour’. 1/2 https://t.co/PclwBu9G1R

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter Does a victim of “dishonor” have no right to attempt to survive? In Sabarimala women are being denied the right to worship in contravention of a Supreme Court judgement. Do militant traditionalists not accept Supreme Court? Should we revert to religious laws? 2/2 #WhyIAmALiberal https://t.co/PclwBu9G1R

On the power of the “Big State” and writing a book on “Individual Freedom”

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter Good q. Do we have individual freedom? Can we write or read the kind of books we want? Watch movies we want?Dress or eat what we want?

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter Thats because post-Indep the Big State has kept increasing its powers. Take CBFC. Does any democracy in world have a government body policing movies? In US an industry body MPPA rates films. No wonder in India actors/ directors so terrified of the Big Govt #WhyIAmALiberal 2/2 https://t.co/KXEPwqGuHr

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter Look at the way Hollywood actors Meryl Streep, Robert DeNiro, Jane Fonda speak out fearlessly against US govt. Is any Indian actor brave enough to do the same? Nope. Thats because in India the Big State has overwhelming (but informal) power over Bollywood 2/3 #WhyIAmALiberal https://t.co/KXEPwqGuHr

On using the digital platform responsibly in the times of political unpredictability

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter Of course. Digital platforms are v imp for constructive debate.We need to use it well, while adhering to the norms and standards of democratic behavior. We enjoy freedom if we respect others’ freedom too.The only thing liberals have zero tolerance for is violence. #WhyIAmALiberal https://t.co/ud51FLd6gZ

On empowering women to use the digital space for navigating gender-related freedom

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter Women must speak out, challenge detractors, be willing to argue, defend their corner. Every generation of liberals has had to fight for gender justice, ours will have to as well. The digital space is an effective platform to carry forward the struggle. #WhyIAmALiberal https://t.co/53MpsVsrYv

On using #MeTooIndia to redefine the political agendas towards gender equality

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter As I’ve said #metoo is not just about women, its about challenging patriarchal notions in society which oppress men as much as women. #Metoo is about moving forward together in equality and dignity without feeling the need to humiliate each other #WhyIAmALiberal https://t.co/69kxmeg7OE

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter As I’ve said #metoo is not just about women, its about challenging patriarchal notions in society which oppress men as much as women. #Metoo is about moving forward together in equality and dignity without feeling the need to humiliate each other #WhyIAmALiberal https://t.co/69kxmeg7OE

On smaller media houses taking a responsible stance in reporting independently without aligning to any political party

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter Mainstream media totally dependant on the Big State and thus instititutionally terribly weak. Many journalists are deeply aligned to governments & terrified of being anti-establishment. (of any establ) Digital spaces are far more free than mainstream media, they show the way 1/2 https://t.co/0eVGvJ2acL

Sagarika Ghose on Twitter For eg, journalists have to beg ministers to come for interviews, come for shows, come for their programmes. This makes media crawl before govt ministers, party spokespersons etc and completely undercuts dignity & independence of press. v sad. 2/2 #WhyIAmALiberal https://t.co/0eVGvJ2acL

On media empowering women/youth to make individual & more aware choices