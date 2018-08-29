On National Sports Day, IWB Shares How The Country Is Constantly Failing Its Sportswomen

While we, as a country, continue to conveniently overlook our sportswomen, that doesn’t undo the fact that they are very much a part of our sports landscape. This is why, to mark the National Sports Day, IWB documented narratives of gritty Indian sportswomen to bring to them much-deserved attention and accolades.

We took a sneak peek into what goes down before a game and after a tough loss or a jubilant win. We also found out what happens in ‘The Locker Room,’ the safe room where the gloves come off and they huddle together for “The Talk”, which prepares them for the battle ahead.

We connected with the Indian women’s Rugby, Ice Hockey, Football and Kabaddi teams. To initiate the campaign, we shared with them a common questionnaire, so as to get to the core of their spirit and understand the basic challenges faced by them. Following that, we got into expansive and comprehensive conversations with the teams’ spokespersons and learned a lot about the women’s sports in our country as well as our lack of knowledge pertaining to them.

Here is what we found out about the challenges faced by these teams from our interactions:

Rugby



Even though it is one of the cheapest sports to play, the infrastructure poses a big challenge. Rugby requires a big ground and maintaining it is a big pain. Not just India, even when we talk about it on an international level, there are not enough Rugby grounds in the world.

“However, in India, the bigger problem is that even while there are some cities which are ready to build the grounds, there are not enough people to play. For instance, a rugby stadium was built in Delhi during the Commonwealth Games, but a few months later it was converted into a cricket ground,” says Vahbiz Bharucha, Indian Women Rugby Team’s Captain (15-a- side format).

Secondly, since it is run privately and not by the government, not many are willing to play or even find out about it. There are also a lot of misconceptions when it comes to the understanding of the sport in India.

Vahbiz explains, “Since it is a contact sport, parents, both of boys and girls, are skeptical of letting them get into it. But I will tell you, nothing of that sort happens. Despite that, however, the idea or just the possibility of a misconduct happening keeps so many potentially good players away from it.”

Finances again pose a big challenge. Vahbiz shares, “Right now the girls are playing only out of passion, which is amazing, but passion cannot afford their living and I don’t know how long will it go on.”

Ice Hockey



“Indian Women’s Hockey team is in its infancy right now. We started only recently in 2016. Definitely, we are struggling in all spheres right now. Infrastructure, however, is the problem which is continuously pulling us down,” says Diskit Chhonzom Angmo, spokesperson of the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey team.

Ice Hockey is not a popular sport in India. Until recently, the government didn’t even know that the country has an Ice Hockey team that represents it internationally. You can ascertain the level of challenges faced by the team from this fact.

Speaking on the biggest challenge faced by them, Diskit says, “We generally practice in areas like Ladakh and Shimla and there are no rinks whatsoever. That’s why we can train only during the winter time. As there are no professional training rinks, naturally frozen ice is our only resort. The textures of naturally frozen ice and the surface of the artificial skating rink greatly vary and this hampers our performance in the competitions.”

The lack of professional rinks has been constantly pulling the team down. Most of the Ice Hockey championships happen in either March or April, and the team has to literally wait till December to begin the practice. With hardly 2-3 months of practice, they have to face the teams who have practiced all through the year and that makes all the difference.

Diskit explains, “When we went for our second championship in 2017, there were teams which were of the same standing as us. We could easily beat some of them. However, this time around, the very same teams didn’t just beat us but did that with double points. They have improved so much and with our 2 months of scanty practice, we can’t match their pace. This is really saddening.”

Finances, of course, pose the next big problem. Considering limitation on financial resources, the association does whatever it can to develop the sport. The team is sustaining from finances raised by the Ice Hockey Association of India, and crowdfunding.

Diskit feels that somewhere it the lack of awareness which is the root cause of all the problems. She says, “I think raising awareness about this sport is the need of the hour. If it doesn’t happen in the next few years, the performance will keep on deteriorating and the sport will die somewhere along the line. The thought breaks my heart and I don’t want it to happen.”

Football



Indian Women’s Hockey Team has been gravely suffering because of the lack of the training time. The diversity in the team further adds to the problem.

Captain Ngangom Bala Devi explains, “Every state has its own food and language and this translates into a huge problem when we are on the field or in the training camps. Depending on our place of origin, we have different dietary needs and it is not easy to cater to them in one go. We struggle even with basic instructions like “come” and “go” because of the difference in languages.”

She adds, “When we go for international tournaments, the synchrony that we witness in the other teams is something else altogether. They understand the language of eyes but we lack that kind of coordination.”

Fitness is also one of the challenges that the team is currently facing. “We struggle with running and we easily fall off if someone pushes us. Probably this will get solved if we get to avail individual training every month just like the men,” Bala shares.

Despite the fact that the sport has the most basic of the infrastructure demands, they are not being met. “There are no proper grounds. There is no grass and most of the times we have to practice on the sand,” shares the captain.

Kabaddi



While Indian Women Kabaddi Team’s Captain Payel Chowdhury is happy with the way their team is being treated, it is the presence of a gendered discrimination that irks her the most.

“The Pro-Kabaddi league has made men’s Kabaddi team really popular. Unfortunately, there is no such league for women, which I feel is unfair. The kind of attention that is being given to the men’s team is not being given to us,” says Payel.

She shares that an initiative on the same lines was indeed taken in 2016 called the Women’s Kabaddi Challenge, however, from what she says, it was only a half-hearted effort.

She says, “Three teams were pitched in for the Challenge. However, we were made to play in the men’s court which is larger than what we are used to playing in.”

Thus, Payel feels that there is an urgent need for a separate Pro-Kabaddi league for the women’s team as well, where all the arrangements should be made as per their requirements. She says, “We have given consistent performances, are good at what we do and given a chance to prove it, we’d certainly do so.”

IWB has taken up its share of responsibility in impacting a change and supplying Indian sportswomen with the right dose of encouragement and motivation. We believe that every sports team deserves an anthem! In this effort, our in-house vocalist/songwriter Komal Panwar will sculpt a very personal anthem for the four teams that we are working with. This song will reflect their passion while encompassing their essence and energies.

As we curate these anthems, we want the entire nation to broaden its horizons, give these women’s teams that lurk at the precipice of oblivion a chance to shine through and chant their team anthems, in unison and aloud. Let us all represent them with as much pride as they take in representing India.

A big shout-out to our partners – EPIC TV Channel, Oateo Oats, HRX, Gold’s Gym India, for joining us in solidarity and helping us in exploring the challenging road for India’s sportswomen.

Exciting, isn’t it? We have more sports rush coming your way! Stay tuned for our Twitter dialogues, and custom-made anthems.