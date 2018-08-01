On Meena Kumari’s 85th Birth Anniversary, Google Pays Tribute To Her With A ‘Tragedy Queen’ Doodle

Today is Hindi film industry’s much-celebrated actor Meena Kumari’s 85th birth anniversary and in her memory, Google’s Wednesday doodle depicts her in her popular ‘tragedy queen’ avatar.

She had a career span of more than 33 years in which she acted in over 90 films, giving us some of the best movies such as Pakeezah, Sahib Bibi aur Ghulam, Dil Ek Mandir and many more. Entering the industry at the age of four under the screen name Baby Meena, she made her first major debut with the movie Bachhon ka Khel in 1946.

She garnered praise from fans and fellow actors and was described as “an actor of high calibre” by Satyajit Ray. It was after her marriage to director-producer Kamal Amrohi in 1952 followed by a tumultuous family life and separation from him that she started drinking heavily and died at the age of 39 due to liver cirrhosis.

One of the highlights of her career was when in 1963 when she was nominated for Best Actress Award at the Filmfare Awards in all the three slots for ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’, ‘Aarti’ and ‘Main Chup Rahungi’. It has been 40 years since her untimely demise and yet no one has been able to achieve this feat.

