On Malala Yousafzai’s 21st Birthday, Let’s Take A Peek At Her Journey Of Unyielding Courage

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is known for her confidence, her boldness, and her unflinching-in-the-face-of-death attitude. Recently, while many chose to keep mum on Donald Trump’s policy of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border, she dared to criticize his policy, calling it ‘cruel’.

“This is cruel, this is unfair and this is inhumane. I don’t know how anyone could do that,” Yousafzai said when she was visiting South America to promote girls’ education. “I hope that the children can be together with their parents.”

For many indigenous girls in Brazil, the journey to school is almost longer than the school day itself – and facing discrimination makes it even harder to stay in school. Today Malala met girls from the Tupinambá and Pataxó tribes and discussed what life is like for girls in their communities.

Today Malala was in Rio visiting @redenami, where @panmelacastro teaches girls how to express themselves through graffiti. Together the girls create art, educate each other on girls' rights and discuss issues that affect them like domestic violence, sexism and racism.

Well, there is no denying that Malala ain’t afraid of standing up against injustice, and today on her 21st birthday, let’s meet the braveheart Malala once again.

She was born on July 12, 1997, in Pakistan, and while Pakistan is known for being a patriarchal society, her father Ziauddin Yousafzai was determined to give her every opportunity a boy would have.

And it was not just Malala he thought of, as her father was a teacher and ran a girls’ school in their village. But when Taliban took control of their town in the Swat valley, things changed, like owning a television was banned and so was playing music. They even discouraged girls from going to school.

It was in 2012 when a masked gunman got in her school bus and shot her as she had boldly spoken out in public about girls’ right to learn and as the Taliban later said, they had carried out the attack because she was promoting liberalism.

After months of surgeries and rehabilitation in a hospital in Birmingham, England, she started living in the UK. But despite it all, the brave girl never lost her spirit and continued her advocacy for gender rights and founded the Malala Fund with her father in 2013 that fights for every girl and their right to 12 years of free, safe, quality education.

She recently launched a digital publication and newsletter named Assembly from the Malala Fund. Assembly will work as a platform where women can share their thoughts, challenges, and accomplishments and is seeking to educate and inspire the next generation of female leaders.

“I was 11 years old when I started blogging about my life under the Taliban… and it was an opportunity for me to raise my voice. Now I want other girls to have this voice,” said Yousafzai. “I have met amazing and incredible girls from all around the world and they inspire me, and I know that they will inspire you too.”

Malala at the UN Headquarters.

In her honor, July 12, her birthday, has been declared by the UN as Malala Day and in 2014, Malala became the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17. She has also been awarded an honorary Canadian citizenship and was the youngest person to address the House of Commons in Canada.

She is also the youngest UN Messenger of Peace in 2017 and is currently studying Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at the Oxford University.

Malala with her classmates at the Oxford University

And now that we are ticking of her major accomplishments, how can we miss out on her book titled “I am Malala” that became an international bestseller? The book follows Malala’s real-life story of how she survived a Taliban bullet and how it could never deter her from her path.