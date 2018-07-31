On JRD Tata’s 114th Birth Anniversary, His Former Secretary Said He Was Special Beyond Words

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata was an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the one who reshaped Indian aviation and industrial space. Son of Industrialist Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and Suzanne Briere, he became a pioneer of the industry with his sheer brilliance.

He became the chairman of Tata Sons at the age of 34 and led the Group from USD 100 million to over USD 5 billion during his tenure. Besides the economic growth of his company, it was his interest in social causes and philanthropy that won hearts too.

Tata Trust established Asia’s first cancer hospital Tata Memorial Centre for Cancer, Research, and Treatment in Bombay in 1941 under his leadership and also founded Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in 1936.

Reminiscing JRD Tata’s exemplary qualities is his former secretary Mrs Aloo Bharthania. On Tata’s 114th birth anniversary on 29th July, she shared memories of him in a heart-warming post with Humans of Bombay.

Born into a middle-class family in Mumbai, Mrs Bharthania joined Tata Steel after she got married in 1961. She narrated qualities of Tata, her initial struggles while growing up, and how she juggled responsibilities at home and a law course she had enrolled for.

She stated, “I joined Tata Steel in a temporary position in 1961, but within 6 months I was made permanent. Sometime later I was married, but that didn’t change anything…in fact, I decided to do more!” She then enrolled herself into a law course and juggled responsibilities of work, studies, and home.

“Because of my hard work and a new degree, I ended up getting a promotion and worked under some brilliant people. Balancing everything wasn’t always easy — I cried in the bathroom sometimes, but the challenges toughened me up,” recalled Mrs Bharthania.

She then remembered the call she received with information about her joining Mr Tata as his secretary. She shared, “And In the late 1970s, by the time I had three children — I got a call from the ‘4th floor’ of Bombay House that changed my life — they wanted me to work as Mr. J.R.D Tata’s Secretary! I couldn’t believe it — when I was younger, my neighbour had shown me his photograph and we were both blushing away because he was such a handsome fellow and now I was going to work for him!”

She recalled how her palms were sweaty because of nervousness during her first dictation from Mr Tata. When he realised this, he immediately spoke to her in a casual way to calm her down, she shared. “That’s how he was… always so caring,” she added.

“Not only was his work ethic phenomenal, but he was the kindest boss. From little things like bringing chocolates for his mali’s kids’ from his trips abroad to taking care of my family, he cared for everyone,” recalled Mrs Bharthania as she reminisced the two qualities she liked the most in him – his soft demeanour and humility.

She remembered, “This one time when my husband had paratyphoid, I told Mr. Tata that he was sweating profusely because of his medication, Mr. Tata called the Taj and ordered a bathrobe to give to my husband so that he could stay warm. He was so soft and humble — he was never ‘too busy’ for the people he cared about. I still remember, he once took me and my family to a French restaurant in the Oberoi for my birthday. When he asked for the cheque, the manager told him that he didn’t have to pay. Mr. Tata jokingly said ‘oh, you should have told me first — I would have ordered more!’”

Mr Tata was and is her source of inspiration. He inspired her to be honest, work hard, and help others. “And he led by example — I’ve seen him help the countless number of people without thinking twice. People talk about his business acumen, but the person he was…truly a gem; hard to find in today’s day and age. It’s been my life’s biggest privilege to have served him for 15 years… J.R.D Tata Sir, you’re special beyond words,” she continued.

H/T: Humans of Bombay