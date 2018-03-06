On Janhvi Kapoor’s 21st Birthday, Cousin Sonam Kapoor Writes Empowering Note For Her

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi, turned 21 today. A moment which would have been celebrated with pomp and show by the Kapoor family is a lot somber today because of the sudden demise of the legendary actress who died in Dubai in February this year. Supporting Janhvi in such trying times, her cousin Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish and encourage her.

To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu. ❤️❤️❤️ @janhvikapoor #21stbirthday 496.5k Likes, 3,324 Comments – @sonamkapoor on Instagram: “To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu. ❤️❤️❤️…”

Other close family and friends also posted on Instagram, sharing warm wishes for the upcoming actor.

Happy Birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor May God Bless you With Happiness Love Peace and Just Everything ..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 246.8k Likes, 1,124 Comments – Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Instagram: “Happy Birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor May God Bless you With Happiness Love Peace and Just…”

Last year on her birthday, Sridevi had compiled an adorable collage of Janhvi’s childhood pictures which she posted on Instagram.

Happy birthday to my angel, the most precious thing to me in the world, wish you the best birthday my baby❤️love you💕😘 30.9k Likes, 190 Comments – Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my angel, the most precious thing to me in the world, wish you the best birthday…”

Just a few days ago, Janhvi poured her heart out in an Instagram post, where she called her mother’s untimely demise “a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I have to learn to live with.”

Janhvi is all set to make her debut in the film industry with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak on July 6, 2018.