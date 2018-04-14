On Her Debut, Mary Kom Became The First Indian Woman Boxer To Clinch Gold At CWG

When it comes to breaking and setting records, we have to trust the five-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom. It was her debut, and perhaps her last, at the Commonwealth Games and she totally owned it by clinching the Gold medal in women’s 45-48 kg category.

She beat Northern Ireland’s 22-year-old Kristina O’Hara with a unanimous verdict of 5-0. The five-time world champion won 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 20-27 to become the first Indian woman boxer to claim the yellow metal.

“I am so glad to have made history again, it is a special feeling to win something that is a milestone medal. I am just so glad,” said a beaming Mary Kom after her victory in 2018 Commonwealth Games. She added, “This medal and each one of my medals is special to me because I have worked equally hard for them. And I will continue to do so until the time my body is fit.”

The champion boxer has previously had an honour of bearing the Queen’s Baton during the opening ceremony for the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, but she couldn’t be a part of the games as women’s boxing wasn’t a part of the event at that time. In the next edition of the games at Glasgow in 2014, she, unfortunately, failed to qualify for the event.

The 35-year-old boxer is now looking forward to continuing the winning trail in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Gold Coast Commonwealth ring was glorified by other boxers as well today. Boxer Gaurav Solanki won Gold in the final of men’s 52kg, and Manish Kaushik won silver in the 60kg category.

India’s medal tally: 48 medals with 21 Gold, 13 Silver and 14 Bronze.

