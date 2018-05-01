On Her 30th Birthday, Anushka Sharma Gifts Stray Animals A Shelter Near Mumbai

Anushka Sharma has immense compassion and care towards animals. Be it Diwali crackers or using animals cruelly for human advantages, Sharma has always spoken up for them.

On her 30th birthday, Anushka announced a gift for animals. “I am building an animal shelter just outside Mumbai — a home for those animals that are stranded, left to fend for themselves, have to brave harsh surroundings. A home where they will be cared for, loved, protected, and nurtured.“ Isn’t this just so, so wonderful?

Anushka shared her long-time dream coming true through a post, which she concluded with, “I will seek your time, support, and advice to make this home a place that looks after fellow living beings with utmost care and compassion – all in due course of time.“

Besides her love for animals, Sharma is also known for her honest and no-nonsense behaviour in the industry. Today on her birthday, one of her old school mates shared how she was back in school days. Bhanupriya from her school recalled, “When I was in 9th, she was in 10th and she had already started modelling for a few small time ads. Her name had appeared on the Bangalore Times front page. She was very popular in school. She still looks the same even now. Man, was she gorgeous!”

She also added that Anushka was a very soft-spoken and well-mannered person and always had the star-like quality in her.

Happy Birthday, Anushka!