On Her 153rd B’day, Read How India’s 1st Woman Doctor, Anandi Gopal Joshi, Contributed To Medical Science

March 31st marks the birthday of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, the first Indian woman doctor, and the woman to obtain a degree in western medicine.

Anandibai took to medicine after she lost her first son to the unavailability of medical care he needed in the emergency. Her life is extremely inspiring for it reminds us of the existence of strong-headed women who took charge of their lives and empowered themselves.

Below are some facts about the celebrated doctor whose 153rd birthday is celebrated today by Google Doodle.

Originally named ‘Yamuna,’ Anandibai was born on 31 March 1865 in a Marathi household of landlords.

Due to a financial crisis, she was married off at the age of 9 to a widower, Gopalrao Joshi, a postal clerk, who was 20 years elder to her. It was him who renamed her as ‘Anandi.’

At the age of 14, Anandibai gave birth to a boy who couldn’t survive an illness due to lack of medical supervision. This setback inspired the broken mother to study medicine and become a physician.

Since Mr. Joshi was a progressive thinker and believed in gender equality, he encouraged his wife to take up studies and even travel abroad to study medicine.

This made Anandibai one of the earliest female Indian physicians who was also the first woman of Indian origin to study and graduate with a two-year diploma in medicine in the United States. Moreover, she is believed to be the first Indian woman to set foot on American soil.

She wrote to the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel University College of Medicine) to seek admission. College’s dean, Rachel Bodley, immediately enrolled her after she learned about her willpower.

Anandi graduated with an MD on 11 March 1886. The topic of her thesis was “Obstetrics among the Aryan Hindus”. Queen Victoria congratulated her on her graduation.

Once she returned to India, she was appointed as the physician-in-charge of the female ward of the local Albert Edward Hospital by the princely state of Kolhapur.

She died at the age of 21 on 26 February 1887 after succumbing to tuberculosis.

There is an award named after her, known as the Anandibai Joshi Award for Medicine.

In addition, the Government of Maharashtra has established a fellowship in her name for young women working on women’s health.

If you wish to get a deeper insight of her life, read the extensive research of Marathi writer, Dr. Anjali Kirtane, who has written a Marathi book titled ‘Dr. Anandibai Joshi, Kaal ani Kartutva’ (meaning “Dr. Anandibai Joshi, her times and accomplishments”) published by Majestic Prakashan, Mumbai. The book contains very rare photographs of Dr. Anandibai Joshi.