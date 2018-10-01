On Gandhi Jayanti, Meet These 3 Fashion Designers Who’re Reviving Khadi Like Never Before

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us take you to meet three fashion designers who have revived the old-school fashion of Khadi in the most modern ways. From bridal wear to high-street looks, they have definitely made some space for Khadi in the market.

During the Twentieth Century, Indian Mill owners backed Nationalist politicians who called for a boycott of foreign cloth. This ‘Swadeshi’ movement led Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi) to oppose industrialization and promote the indigenous yarn. He started spinning himself and encouraged others, as well, to create quality handspun Khadi thread. This also gave ancestral weavers an opportunity to grow financially and pay off their debts.

Meanwhile, Gandhi collected large sums of money to create a grass-roots organization to encourage handloom weaving. This was called ‘khaddar’ or ‘Khadi’ movement making India reliant on cotton-khadi once again.

In the past few months, IWB had the opportunity to interact with three fashion designers who are walking on the same path led by Gandhi. Today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let’s have a rendezvous with them.

Bibi Russell

It was several years ago that Bangladesh Fashion Designer, Bibi Russell, shifted to Rajasthan to uplift the lives of the local artisans. She traveled to far-off villages and met with them and together, they came up with the plan to design Khadi sarees, sundresses and men’s western wear using handmade Khadi.

The plan was successful as the former supermodel could showcase her collection on many fashion runways. We like how Bibi kept the Indian-ness intact in her designs even while modernizing their outer appearance.

During an interview, she said, “I remember that when I asked the younger people in my country to wear Khadi they gave me a look and said that it’s for politicians and older people. I wanted to make clothes out of Khadi that appealed to the younger generations. My 60% collection is Khadi made and I am exporting it everywhere, including Europe. I play with the cuts and design clothes as per the trends which are affordable, too.”

She added, “I use only real Khadi, and I am fully against the synthetic ones. It’s just that we have to make clothes as per fashion and styles that people will accept and wear. Two years back, Khadi was observed as the ‘Fabric of the future.’ I want everyone to wear Khadi and know the magical powers of this fabric which keep you warmer in winter and cooler in summer.”

Swati Ubroi

This Jaipur-based designer showcased a stunning wedding couture inspired by Rajasthan’s gypsies last year. For this, she covered handspun Khadi with natural dyes and gave it edgy cuts and astonishing shapes like peplums.

She tells us, “So far, I was more focused on fabrics like chiffon, crepe, and tulle that are famous in Indian weddings. When I got the opportunity to showcase at Rajasthan Heritage Week in 2016, I thought it would be amazing if I try my hands on something more ‘desi.’ To create a bridal wear in Khadi was challenging yet a fun experience. Imagine the efforts our team had to put into weave colorful sequins on a rough Khadi surface, it was totally worth the attention!”

Sidharth Mohan Nair

This law student from Kerala is the founder of the sustainable brand ‘Desitude’ that makes chic Khadi-denim. The curious young mind wanted to understand the reason behind Khadi’s low-key acceptance in India and when he realized that it was considered ‘outdated,’ he immediately took to tailoring comfortable denim that makes for an effortless high-street style.

He shares with IWB, “The Khadi-denim is very well received in India. We’ve been able to create a niche in the market while creating the awareness about eco-friendly fashion wear simultaneously. I wish Indians fall in love with Khadi just like the people in the West.”

First published on October 2, 2017.