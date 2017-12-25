On Christmas, Let’s See How Ruskin Bond, The Master Of Stories, Celebrates The Festival

“The adventure is not in getting somewhere, it’s the on-the-way experience. It is not the expected: it’s the surprise.” No need to point out that this insightful observation comes from none other than one of the most celebrated authors, Ruskin Bond. Making even the most trivial moments seem magical, I wonder what Christmas looks like through his eyes?

Living in Landour, Mussoorie, Ruskin Bond’s home- the Ivy cottage looks straight out of his intricately woven stories- with a big Christmas tree brought by his great-grandchildren and how can we forget, cakes, Bond’s favorite part about this festival.

“It’s the best thing about Christmas and although I cannot afford to eat too much cake, I still do land up having quite a bit every year during this season!” he said in a recent interview with The Quint, that took place in his residence.

In the 1940s, Dehradun was a recreation centre for American and British troops. Bond is particularly fond of the Doon Valley as he spent the most amazing Christmas parties with his grandparents here.

The bustling Mussoorie market close to where Bond lives.

“During Christmas and New Year, the liveliness was at its peak and there were live bands with a lot of dancing and partying around. There was the famous “Casino” owned by the popular magician Gogia Pasha. They had great parties during Christmas and New Year. And Pasha’s magic show was part of the entertainment. I remember attending these shows,” he said.

It was his maternal grandmother, Ellen Clarke, that Bond spent most his vacations with in his lovely house on Old Survey Road. Married to an Anglo-Indian, the couple had settled down in the Doon valley after Bond’s grandfather had retired from the Railways.

“The celebrations at home were rather simple but joyful. I never forgot to put up a stocking on Christmas Eve. I used to throw about hints regarding the things I wanted. Invariably, one of the uncles or aunts would fill up my stocking with those very things!” he said.

His memories of Christmas are as clear as if they happened yesterday. He recalls the children’s parties he went to, where an adult would come dressed as Santa to play with the kids and entertain them. But his favourite remained the ones that were held in his grandfather’s house because of all the yummy food he got to feast on.

“Kofta curry, mutton chops, roast lamb, plum pudding and the sweet chutneys made by Granny for Christmas…we relished them greatly! Pulao, cooked with cloves, was one of my favorites. The family got together and rejoiced every year. All uncles and aunts and cousins gathered at the Old Survey Road home. Those were the days!”

The celebrations today are no different as now they take place with his large family of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and an array of his favourite dishes prepared by them.

A winter carnival is being held in Mussoorie this year from December 25 to 30, and Bond is the brand ambassador. “I am in town for Xmas and the new year, after which I will be moving out. There are many literature festivals at the time and the World Book Fair’s also coming up.”

Bond with a couple of his fans in Ivy Cottage.

But as we take leave to huddle around our Christmas trees, Bond is sure that his will be brimming with Christmas cakes send to him by his dear fans.

“They all think I need some fattening up!”

