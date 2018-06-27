On A Surprise Visit On Panchkula Roads At Night, Commissioner Of Police Found No Cops

When the new Commissioner of Police, Charu Bali, planned to check the safety of her city Panchkula, Haryana, on Monday night, she was surprised to find no cops patrolling or stationed on the roads.

Bali confirmed the news as she said, “I was on the road last night and I did feel the lack of officials. Our DCP has promised to come up with a solution,” as reported by the Indian Express.

According to the daily, she was out on the road for more than one hour to ensure the safety of the city’s residents and she went around various points — main roundabouts and internal lanes as well — but didn’t find policemen patrolling or stationed.

Finding no officials, Bali then directed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajinder Kumar Meena to ensure that there is enough police presence. “We are making the complete roster again. We will upgrade the system of night duties. We are also extending the duty timings of traffic staff which is there till 7.30 pm,” the DCP said.

Bali is also working towards to make police stations children-friendly, for which she has asked the DCP to have a child-friendly space at the women police station in Sector 5 on a pilot basis. The room would have light-coloured paint, cartoon prints on the walls and light furniture meant for the children. This would be for children who are either victims of crime or they are accompanying their victim mothers.

“It is just that children should not feel intimidated when they come to a police station. Sometimes women who come to the police station for a marital dispute get their children along. Sometimes children who are victims of crime feel frightened. So this room would be for them,” Bali said.

