On A Mission To End Period Shame, Manjit K. Gill Talks To IWB On How Awareness Begins At Home

“India is a developing country” but say ‘menstruation’ and India loses all traces of progress as it either averts its eyes, avoiding its mention or labels it as a ‘topic too shameful to be discussed.” Well, in a country with 355 million menstruating people, it is high time that we do away with this mentality, and that’s where Manjit K. Gill of Binti International enters the picture.

“To create a world where all women have menstrual dignity”- the motto that Binti International swears by. A British-Indian, Manjit wants to make the discussion about menstruation free from stigma and shame and provide basic menstrual rights for women in India.

Earlier this year, she announced the launch of reusable underwear to manage periods without pads to mark the Menstrual Hygiene Management Day 2018, on May 28, in Amritsar. “We are told that women can’t go to temple, can’t do sewa in Gurdwara, can’t touch this, can’t touch that, we are dirty, the menstrual blood is dirty, it makes the crops go bad if we touch them, the men will get sick if we touch them etc. etc. We say we are equal but are we ready to talk about periods?”

It was with the aim to answer this very question that IWB launched it’s campaign #SisterPeriod under which we aim to target the hush-hush attitude in homes when it comes to periods.

We are making Rakhi more special by celebrating the moment when the sister sits the brother down, educates and informs her sibling of the concept of a period and her coming of age and how as she matures, so does their sibling relationship – how they both feel liberated and empowered at the same time, of suddenly becoming the other’s strongest ally in this journey of growing up.

Taking a step towards educating people about periods and erasing the stigma attached to it, IWB engaged in an interactive Twitter dialogue with Manjit under our campaign #SisterPeriod. She talked about how cultural barriers don’t allow a woman to have periods with dignity and how the “only way to overcome cultural barriers is to talk about our period stories.”

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog Period education #SmashShame with a #PadSplash and create access to our new reusable products. #SisterPeriod https://t.co/OLysgXcGqF

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog it’s imperative to keep the boys engaged in those conversations if are ever to change the way society thinks about #periods and to #SmashShame #SisterPeriod https://t.co/WAEVfeCYoQ

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog Cultures through generations have misinterpreted what religions have told us about periods and girls have been at a disadvantage #SmashShame #SisterPeriod https://t.co/fkmM913wzc

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog the volunteers went through extensive Menstrual education the day before and had to feel the fear and so it anyway so that they had no embarrassment #smashshame #sisterperiod https://t.co/SdrK9cjQBG

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog the only way to overcome cultural barriers is talk about our #periodStories we all have good, bad, ugly and sad. #smashshame #sisterPeriod https://t.co/WtiaktKXDo

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog we have developed #periodUnderwear and #reusablePads for those girls who use rags and drop out of school when they start #SmashShame #SisterPeriod combine that with #Menstrual education & we change the lives of generations for that girl https://t.co/tLRmGrQpnE

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog the boys only laugh at #periods because we have been too scared to show them we bleed red. The only way forward is to take them with us to #SmashShame and #sisterPeriod is a great initiative for #Rakhi https://t.co/RRQ50IBLYv

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog Teaching communities is our forte normalise periods steer away from reproduction & sex we know where the shame comes from #SmashShame #sisterPeriod https://t.co/8DAcDMG6sJ

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog Mental/Menstrual health can be exasperated by each other more research and education is key. #SmashShame #SisterPeriod https://t.co/HyDmHig3lv

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog in most cultures we have to save the guys from shame in the West we use blue liquid in ads we use code words for periods and that boys don’t need to know that we bleed monthly and bring life #SmashShame #SisterPeriod https://t.co/PbWbiebkyG

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog we are considered dirty or unhygienic and hence call we use ‘sanitary’ products when in fact they are ‘menstrual’ products #SmashShame #SisterPeriod https://t.co/PbWbiebkyG

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog please get in touch with us hello@Binti.co.uk and join our next Menstrual class at a city near you. #smashshame #SisterPeriod https://t.co/ts6FuZmPgD

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog tell the truth be honest normalise what 52% of the world goes through call it #Period #Menstruation teach the boys and girls get communities to understand the importance and #smashShame because #MenstruationMattera and #endperiodpoverty #sisterPeriod https://t.co/jX6DVjrGuV

Binti International on Twitter @indianwomenblog vulnerability is lessened with Menstrual dignity access to products and menstrual education understanding that when there is a war or natural disaster women still bleed so give them food water and #MenstrualPads #smashShame #SisterPeriod https://t.co/SatodifEGN

