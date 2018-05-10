OMG, Look Who’s The Latest ‘Just Married’ Couple In Bollywood. Congratulations, Neha Dhupia!

This morning, while we were still into the various designer lehengas spotted at the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding, another actor has added to the Bollywood-Shaadi discussion that’s probably happening all over the country.

Gaaaizz, Neha Dhupia has tied the knot with her BFF Angad Bedi! It seems the couple got married at a Delhi Gurudwara in a (definitely) quiet affair. The Pastel pink lehenga on the stunning bride and the groom’s white sherwani paired with a neon pink saafa is giving us all the summer-wedding feels. Sigh!

Karan Johar Tweeted: “My darling and most special friend, Neha Dhupia, who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented, Angad Bedi. Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love.”

My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018

TBH, we never thought the girl who was head-to-toe in love with monochrome would choose a color so feminine. She looks totes like my #BrideCrush.

It was Neha herself who posted the news on social media first.

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi ❤ 90.4k Likes, 2,509 Comments – Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Instagram: “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi ❤”

Congratulations, Neha Dhupia (Bedi?)!