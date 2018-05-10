OMG, Look Who’s The Latest ‘Just Married’ Couple In Bollywood. Congratulations, Neha Dhupia!
- May 10, 2018
This morning, while we were still into the various designer lehengas spotted at the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding, another actor has added to the Bollywood-Shaadi discussion that’s probably happening all over the country.
Gaaaizz, Neha Dhupia has tied the knot with her BFF Angad Bedi! It seems the couple got married at a Delhi Gurudwara in a (definitely) quiet affair. The Pastel pink lehenga on the stunning bride and the groom’s white sherwani paired with a neon pink saafa is giving us all the summer-wedding feels. Sigh!
Karan Johar Tweeted: “My darling and most special friend, Neha Dhupia, who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented, Angad Bedi. Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love.”
My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018
TBH, we never thought the girl who was head-to-toe in love with monochrome would choose a color so feminine. She looks totes like my #BrideCrush.
It was Neha herself who posted the news on social media first.
Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi ❤
#nehadhupia #angadbedi #marriage #congratulations #couplegoals #muvyz051018 #muvyz #instagood #instadaily #instapic #wedding
Congratulations, Neha Dhupia (Bedi?)!
