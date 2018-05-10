Thursday, May 10 2018, 06:47:23
OMG, Look Who’s The Latest ‘Just Married’ Couple In Bollywood. Congratulations, Neha Dhupia!

  • IWB Post
  •  May 10, 2018

This morning, while we were still into the various designer lehengas spotted at the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding, another actor has added to the Bollywood-Shaadi discussion that’s probably happening all over the country.

Gaaaizz, Neha Dhupia has tied the knot with her BFF Angad Bedi! It seems the couple got married at a Delhi Gurudwara in a (definitely) quiet affair. The Pastel pink lehenga on the stunning bride and the groom’s white sherwani paired with a neon pink saafa is giving us all the summer-wedding feels. Sigh!

Karan Johar Tweeted: “My darling and most special friend, Neha Dhupia, who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented, Angad Bedi. Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love.”

TBH, we never thought the girl who was head-to-toe in love with monochrome would choose a color so feminine. She looks totes like my #BrideCrush.

It was Neha herself who posted the news on social media first.

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi ❤

#nehadhupia #angadbedi #marriage #congratulations #couplegoals #muvyz051018 #muvyz #instagood #instadaily #instapic #wedding

Congratulations, Neha Dhupia (Bedi?)!

