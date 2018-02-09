Olympic Swimmer Accuses Ex-Coach Sean Hutchison Of Sexual Abuse When She Was 16

The year 2017 ended with women finally standing up to their sexual abusers, a revolution which has been carried forward to this year as well.

A former U.S. Olympic swimming coach, Sean Hutchison, is being investigated and his home in Seattle has been searched this week after sexual abuse allegations by Olympic Swimmer Ariana Kukors.

She has contacted the police about Hutchison on the grounds that she had been sexually abused by him when she was 16 and that he took nude photos of her. Now 28, Ariana approached the authorities out of her concern that Hutchison, 46, might not have changed his ways and maybe is still abusing other children.

“I never thought I would share my story because, in so many ways, just surviving was enough. … But in time, I’ve realized that stories like my own are too important to go unwritten,” Kukors said. “Not for the sake of you knowing my story, but for the little girls and boys whose lives and future hangs in the grasp of a horribly powerful and manipulative person. That they may not have to go through the same pain, trauma, horror, and abuse. That their parents, mentors, and guardians are better able to spot the signs of grooming and realize it’s tragic consequences before it’s too late.”

Kukors is the 2009 world champion in the 200-meter individual medley and came fifth in 2012 Summer Olympics’ 200-meter individual medley. She retired from competitive swimming in 2013. As for Hutchison, he was an assistant USA Swimming Olympic coach in 2008, but in 2010 he resigned from the position when he was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his swimmers and still coaches swimmers in Seattle.

Though Hutchison has not been criminally charged, the investigation is ongoing and the Department of Homeland Security investigators has recovered electronic devices from his house which may contain evidence of him sexually abusing the swimmers he was coaching.

