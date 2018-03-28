Olympic Gymnast Alexandra Raisman Is Not In Favour Of Banning Leotards To Prevent Abuse

In the last one year, 150 women have come forward accusing former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse. Gold medalist Olympic gymnast Alexandra Raisman was one of them.

At his sentence hearing in court, Raisman gave a powerful statement in front of Judge Aquilina and Nassar. After the hearing, he was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in January. In the wake of his sentencing, the 23-year-old gymnast took to Twitter, giving a befitting reply to the question asked to her often – “why should girls continue to wear leotards?”

Raisman, through her tweets, made it sure to convey the message to not victim-shame anymore. She reminded everybody that it’s not women who need to cover themselves up but it’s the gawking eyes that need to change the perspective and respect every individual’s personal choice.

Alexandra Raisman on Twitter I was recently asked if gymnasts should continue wearing leotards. Leotards r not the problem. The problem is the many pedophiles out there & the adults who enable them. By saying clothing is part of the issue, u are victim shaming/implying survivors should feel it’s their fault.

Alexandra Raisman on Twitter For those of you who do not understand what victim shaming is and why it’s so dangerous I urge you to educate yourself. Adults can work together to prevent child sexual abuse. Please #FlipTheSwitch with Darkness to Light https://t.co/cZb5qZkY5U

Giving a savage reply to people continuously slut-shaming her, she uploaded a post that captioned, “Don’t EVER let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn’t dress. We are all entitled to wear what we want. Females do not have to dress modest to be respected.”