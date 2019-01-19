Olympic Gold Medallist Gymnast Simone Biles To Be The First Guest on Priyanka Chopra’s YouTube Show

US Olympic gold medallist gymnast Simone Biles will be the first guest on Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming YouTube Originals special If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.

Making the announcement on her Instagram story, she said, “Biles is an amazing guest. I really admire the young girl. She is not only World Champion athlete but also the multiple times Olympic medal winner. What I admire the most about her is resilience and ability to bounce back from anything,” she said.

In her show, she will be talking to people who inspire her. “I realised that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today. So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends just one thing,” she said.

H/T: The Quint