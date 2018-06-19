Olympic Champion Caster Semenya To Challenge The Unfair Testosterone Rules By IAAF

For a two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion like Caster Semenya, the new rule by International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) could act as a big hindrance in her growing career.

This year in April, the IAAF introduced rules that limited the testosterone levels in females who want to participate in races between 400 metres and a mile. They ruled that some female runners with naturally high testosterone levels will have to race against men or change events unless they take medication.

On Monday, track and field star Caster Semenya announced that she would knock on the doors of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge restrictions placed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on female athletes with naturally-occurring high levels of testosterone. The rule will come into force from November 1.

Citing this rule as unfair, Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is set to challenge it legally. She will fight the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas). According to BBC, the 27-year-old said, “It is not fair. I just want to run naturally, the way I was born.” She added, “I am Mokgadi Caster Semenya. I am a woman and I am fast.”

Semenya confirmed yesterday that she had teamed up with lawyer Gregory Nott to confront the IAAF over its recently amended rule that compels women athletes to lower their natural testosterone levels. Nott, of international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, has previously won a legal battle against the IAAF to allow Semenya back to competition after she was subjected to a gender verification row in 2009.

Her legal team comprises of the who’s who of sports and human rights lawyers from Canada and South Africa and she thanks Indian sprinter Dutee Chand for helping her assemble a formidable legal team. Lawyers James Bunting and Carlos Sayao of the firm Davies had represented Dutee at CAS where the Indian athlete successfully challenged the hyperandrogenism guidelines, which placed a ban across events.

“In April when I got to know that Semenya was being targeted by the IAAF through their new ruling, I wrote her an email and told her that I could ask my legal team to help her. She replied that it would be good. I shared Semenya’s details with Dr Payoshni Mitra and asked her to help her,” Dutee, according to the Indian Express, said on Monday.

Mitra was the government-appointed advisor when Dutee appealed to Lausanne-based CAS and she also testified during the hearing. “I can confirm that Dutee and I have helped connect Caster and her South African legal team at Norton Rose Fulbright consisting of Gregory Nott, Patrick Bracher and Sandra Sithole to Dutee’s team comprising James Bunting and Carlos Sayao at Davies in Toronto. They are all part of Caster’s team now,” Mitra said.

The only way athletes like Semenya can participate in ‘restricted events’ at international meets, which will apply to the Olympics and the World Championships, is if there is a separate category for ‘intersex’ athletes in that particular event. The other option for Semenya is to undergo hormonal therapy to bring her testosterone levels to 5 nanomoles per litre or below – the threshold set by the IAAF.

Lawyer Nott, on the case, said, “This is a landmark case concerning international human rights and discrimination against women athletes with major consequences for gender rights which are jealously protected by the South African Bill of Rights.”

“I don’t like talking about this new rule,” said Semenya said on Monday. “I just want to run naturally, the way I was born. It is not fair that I am told I must change. It is not fair that people question who I am. I am Mokgadi Caster Semenya. I am a woman and I am fast,” she added.