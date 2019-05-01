Olympic 800m Champion Caster Semenya Loses Appeal Against IAAF Testosterone Rules

South African runner Caster Semenya, the double Olympic champion at 800m, was challenging proposals brought by the sport’s governing body -the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), to enforce limits on testosterone levels of female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) competing in distances between 400m and a mile.

However, the runner has lost her appeal against rules designed to decrease naturally high testosterone levels in some female runners as The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s panel of three judges gave a complex verdict and “dismissed both requests for arbitration” from Semenya and the governing body of track and field.

The judges decided that the IAAF’s proposed rules are discriminatory but they also found in a 2-1 verdict that “on the basis of the evidence submitted by the parties, such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events [races of distances between 400m and a mile].”

The IAAF insisted the rules were essential to preserve a level playing field and ensure that all female athletes can see “a path to success”.

As a result of the ruling, Semenya will have to begin medically reducing her testosterone levels if she wants to compete in the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in September.

H/T: The Quint