Olympian Simone Biles On Being Sexually Abused By USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar

Larry Nassar, a longtime US women’s gymnastics team physician, has been accused of sexually abusing more than 140 women under the disguise of medical treatment. Last month, he was jailed for 60 years.

American athlete Simone Biles spoke about being sexually abused by the doctor in a tweet she posted yesterday. The gymnast, who lit RIO 2016 by winning four gold medals, said that it was horrifying to be abused by the person whom she was told to trust. The Olympian filed her Twitter post under the #metoo hashtag, which has been used to raise awareness about sexual harassment and abuse.

“For too long I’ve asked myself, ‘Was I too naive? was it my fault?’ I now know the answer to those questions,” the 20-year-old wrote. “No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG, and others,” said Simone in her post.

The 20-year-old said that she is proud and encouraged by her fellow teammates who spoke about it and made it clear that these incidents don’t define you and it’s not your fault.

She said, “After hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me. I am much more than this. I am unique, smart, talented, motivated, and passionate. I have promised myself that my story will be much greater than this and I promise all of you that I will never give up. I will compete with all of my heart and soul every time I step into the gym.”

Read her post here;