Older Women Are Getting Interesting Roles In Indian Films, Says Actor Neena Gupta

Director Anubhav Sinha’s recently released film Mulk has been getting some pretty rave reviews from both critics and the audience. The versatile actor, Neena Gupta, plays the character of Tabassum, wife of Rishi Kapoor, in the film. In a recent chat with The Indian Express, she talks about how with time the face of television is changing and coming up good roles even for older women. Excerpts:

On her character in Mulk

“I play a wife, a mother. What drew me to the character was how in times of crisis she holds the family together. Whenever any member of the family is in trouble, she as the older woman of the house helps keep the emotions together. Family is most important to her. The film is political and socially relevant, but at the core, it is about family.”

On writing Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain (KKHH), a web series for Ekta Kapoor

“I had this story in my mind and approached Ekta (Kapoor). I wanted to act in it, but Ekta said it would work better with younger actors. So I wrote the story. Relationships have remained the same. The only glimmer of change that we see is in the urban set-up, where women are financially independent and do not tolerate any disrespect. Both men and women are equal — which makes the situation untenable. The changes that you see around — people divorcing without the fear of stigma, or live-in relationships, it’s all a very urban phenomenon.”

On why television soaps which feature the ‘traditional’ face of women are popular

“We need to understand why they became hits. In our society women are still like that, they wear heavy sarees at home, cover their heads and apply sindoor. People identified with the ‘K’ soaps. I call us a minority. Things will only change when mothers start training their sons to respect women.”

On whether the film industry is relegating older female actors to the mother/bhabhi/mother-in-law slot

“I wish I could make my debut in the industry now. When I came to Mumbai, after doing Gandhi in 1982, I was so underprepared. The only avenues available were Doordarshan and films. A sea of opportunities awaits young actors now. Things are also changing for actors like me. Older women are getting interesting roles. I am hopeful. I play an interesting character in my forthcoming film Badhaai Ho, where I am just not a mother.”

On whether the Indian film industry will see a #MeToo movement

“It will happen. It will take time. We need to remember that all the women and people who spoke out in Hollywood are very well-established. A struggling actor can never speak out. When I came to Bombay, somebody misbehaved with me. I was playing a small role in a film and he was this big producer-director. I got very offended. I gave an interview to a film magazine about this incident, and it went against me. People were scared to cast me, ‘ki isko kuch bolenge toh pata nahin kya aur bol degi’. I was a newcomer. As a nobody, it’s scary to speak out.”

