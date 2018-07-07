Ola Cab Driver In Bengaluru Arrested For Attempting To Abduct A Woman On Her Way To Airport

On Wednesday, in Bengaluru, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by a Ola driver when she was headed for the airport in an Ola cab. It was her presence of mind which saved her, as when the car slowed at the toll plaza she started screaming and banging on the window. Many nearby motorists noticed her and followed her, after which they succeeded in rescuing her.

The victim is a resident of Indiranagar and works in a private company. On Wednesday night, she had booked the cab around 11:30 pm from Banaswadi to Kempegowda International Airport. But instead of taking her to the airport, the cab instead headed for Devanahalli.

“She sensed something was wrong when the cab did not take the route to the airport and instead headed towards Yelahanka junction. She claimed that the driver did not slow down and was instead going at a high speed at the junction” a police official at Chikkajala police station said.

“We had crossed the ramp leading to KIA. I noticed the toll plaza since the car had slowed. This was the last opportunity to save myself. I hammered on the window glass and started shouting. To my good fortune, a couple of motorists, mostly cab drivers, noticed me. They chased our vehicle for nearly 400 meters, blocked it and pulled the driver out,” the woman said.

“She showed great presence of mind to alert motorists and toll-gate officials because after that point, for some time, there are not many places where vehicles are asked to stop. It appears the driver was under the influence of alcohol when this incident occurred,” said the police official.

The driver, Suresh, 28, has been booked by police officials for kidnapping and driving under the influence of alcohol and outraging the modesty of a woman.

“We are deeply disturbed to know about the incident. The cab involved has been removed from our platform. We are extending all needed support to the customer. Additionally, we are also engaging with the police to lend assistance in their ongoing investigation,” said Ola in a statement.

