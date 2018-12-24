Of The Two Women Pilgrims Trying To Enter Sabarimala, One Faints As Protests Intensify

On Monday morning, two women, Bindu (42) from Koilandy and Kanakadurga (44) from Angadipuram, tried to reach the Ayyappa temple. But in spite of having police protection, they were unable to enter the holy shrine as protesters continued to block their path.

Following the continued commotion, Ms. Kanakadurga fainted after which the police had to rush her to a hospital. A majority of protesters were ordinary pilgrims returning from Ayyappa Temple.

Even as the protests intensified, Ms. Bindu refused to return and instead reiterated by saying as per the SC’s order the police should ensure their safe passage to the temple. But after Ms. Kanakadurga fainted, the police forced Ms. Bindu to return to Pampa as well, where an Emergency Rescue Vehicle of the Forest department was waiting for them.

H/T: The Hindu





