Of The Millions Of Videos On YouTube On Science, Only Some Are Hosted By Women. Why?

If, like me, YouTube is your go-to companion when boredom strikes and you are a fan of everything related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, you must have noticed that of millions of such videos, most are hosted by men.

“There is a lot of discussion about You-Tube being an unpleasant environment for female creators,” said Inoaka Amarasekara, an Australian researcher in science communication. “I wanted to see if that affected science communication on YouTube and if that was something I could corroborate.”

Yep, that’s the truth as the few women who dare to explore this field although receive far more comments than the men, they get many critical comments like “She so ugly I almost threw up. Ew,” “I was just staring at your bbbooo…..i mean eyes.”

Last week, in the journal Public Understanding of Science, a paper was published by Amarasekara and Will Grant, a lecturer at Australian National University, that took some 23,005 YouTube comments into account. It was found that women who create YouTube videos on science face a rather tough environment. “The comment space for women on YouTube seems to be more volatile, both positive and negative,” Dr Grant said.

It was found that about 14% of comments that female on-camera hosts get are critical, compared to the 6% that male YouTubers get. Also, comments about appearance (4.5% for women vs 1.4% for men) and sexist or sexual comments (nearly 3%) were much more for female hosts.

Vanessa Hill

For popular Youtuber, Vanessa Hill, who has 435,330 subscribers on her channel BrainCraft, facing YouTube critics is like “someone is leaving a Post-it note on your desk every day telling you why you’re not qualified or why your voice is horrid.”

“I’m sure it does discourage some female creators from starting a channel, but I think it goes further than that,” she said. “It discourages female creators from continuing to make videos and being able to do that at a professional or semiprofessional level.”

