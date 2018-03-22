Of The 46 Rescued Nurses From Iraq, Some Are Still Looking For Jobs To Repay Student Loans

In June 2014, more than 40 Indian nurses were held hostage in a hospital in Tikrit, Iraq, by ISIS. Forty-six nurses were rescued and brought back to the country in the first week of July.

The unfortunate situation that took place four years ago ended the dreams of many girls. Many of them had undertaken a loan to study nursing and one of the major reasons for them to apply for jobs abroad was to be able to repay them. After their return to India, the Kerala government approached many hospitals in the Middle East to recruit the nurses. But fortunately, 22 nurses of the 46 have returned to safer parts of the Middle East and have been recruited as nurses in hospitals there.

The 28-year-old twin sisters, Sona Joseph and Veena, were amongst the 46 rescued nurses and they confirmed the news of the recruitment of 22 nurses. Currently working in Saudi Arabia, they are from Ettumanoor in Kottayam district. Sona Joseph confirmed, “In 2014 itself, 22 of us got selected by various hospitals in the Gulf. Later, half a dozen have moved out of Kerala with the help of recruiting agencies.” However, the wounds from 2014 still haunt them. Sona said, “None of us has dared go back to Iraq or other strife-torn areas. What else we can do other than leaving Kerala, where nurses are paid poorly? Only because of the better package abroad are many of us still repaying the loans we took to study nursing.”

A few of the rescued nurses have gotten married and a few have stopped working after their marriage. One such case is of rescued nurse Vidya K Viswan, of Pathanamthitta, who tried to go back to the Middle East after returning from Iraq but had to drop the plan when she got married last year. She is now working in a private hospital in Pathanamthitta.

The salaries due from the Tikrit hospital were cleared within six months for all the 46 nurses.

