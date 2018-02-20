Of 52 Lower Middle-Income Countries, India Ranks 12th Worst In The Mortality Report By UNICEF

The number of children dying within a year of being born has been a pressing concern for our country lately.

UNICEF released a neonatal mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births) report of lower middle-income countries, and the global deaths of newborn babies remain alarmingly high. Of 52 countries, Pakistan is the riskiest with 45.6 mortality rate and Japan is the safest with 0.9 mortality rate.

UNICEF on Twitter Pakistan Central African Republic Afghanistan Somalia Lesotho Guinea-Bissau South Sudan Côte d’Ivoire Mali Chad The world’s most dangerous countries to be born. But where are the safest? Find out → https://t.co/OI7qymfNcm #EveryChildALIVE

India’s neonatal mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births) is 25.4, keeping us behind our neighboring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

UNICEF on Twitter Japan Iceland Singapore Finland Estonia Slovenia Cyprus Belarus Luxembourg Norway Republic of Korea The world’s safest countries to be born. But where are the most dangerous? Find out → https://t.co/OI7qymfNcm #EveryChildALIVE

According to Hindustan Times, speaking on the current neonatal rate, Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF representative in India, said, “India’s done better than the world in reducing under-five mortality, reducing it by 66% between 1990 and 2015 against the world average of 55%, but progress has been slower in saving babies during the neonatal period when they are the most vulnerable.”

She added, “We (India) are currently off-track to meet our commitment to lower neonatal mortality to 12/1,000 live births by 2030 — we have to halve it in the next 12 years. But again, the focus gets narrower and sharper as we approach the deadline, so we have to stay the course.”

Disparities between our states are huge. While states like Goa and Kerala have neonatal mortality rates of 10/1,000 live births, Bihar and Uttarakhand are at 44/1,000. States with the highest birth rates have higher newborn deaths. Other states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan account for 46% of all births and 57% of India’s neonatal deaths.

The causes of death for more than 80% of newborn babies are premature birth, complications during labour and delivery, and infections such as sepsis, meningitis, and pneumonia. Dr Dilip Mavlankar, director of Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, spoke about the importance of the health of both mother and child and said, “Vaccination doesn’t reduce neonatal or infant deaths much, it lowers under-five mortality. To lower neonatal deaths, we need to strengthen mother and newborn health services, including home-based care by health workers, institutional care for sick newborns, promoting breastfeeding, treating underweight babies, keeping the mother healthy, preventing early marriage and reducing malnutrition in adolescent girls.”

H/T: Hindustan Times