‘October’ Is A Little Poignant, A Little Pretentious & A Little Relief From Varun’s Judwaa-Ness

October is perhaps the first film I remember in a long time being identified by its writer, Juhi Chaturvedi, which is no mean feat. Previously, Juhi has written Vicky Donor and Piku, both excellent films, but you’d be disappointed if you expect the same kind of cinematic experience with October.

In several interviews, Juhi has spoken about this film being about pure, unconditional love, the kind that people believe millennials are incapable of feeling. But the central flaw of the film for me was that while I believed that Varun Dhawan’s character Dan felt that for Banita Sandhu’s character Shiuli, there was zero explanation for how that love came to be.

Dan and Shiuli are among the trainees working at the Radisson in Delhi, and while Shiuli is great at her job, Dan is a restless Ranbir Kapoor-type who straight up hates it. He despises the cleaning and the housekeeping and he is incapable of being subservient to the guests and authority figures. His colleagues keep covering for him which just makes him more insufferable. One evening, something happens and Shiuli ends up in the hospital, and after some time, Dan becomes her unofficial caregiver. Everything he hated doing in the hotel, he loves doing it in the hospital for Shiuli. He puts everything on the backburner, including his family and job, and dedicates himself to caring for Shiuli. Their friends tell him he’s being impractical, but he doesn’t care.

What happens eventually is immaterial (and also a spoiler), because what Juhi and director Shoojit Sircar want you to feel is this connection between Dan and a comatose Shiuli. But I didn’t feel it because I couldn’t get over how clumsy the transition from acquaintance to unconditional love was. And while I’m sure it wasn’t intended this way, the Manic Pixie Dream Girl-ness of Shiuli, whose hospital stay taught Dan everything about love and life, was hard to digest. This is a girl named after a flower that blooms in October and dies very soon, how much more stereotypical and on the nose can it get?

This film is not without its magic, though, and after having lived in Delhi for seven years, the way the city was presented was my favourite part about it. You weren’t given any timestamps, but you could easily tell how much time has passed because of the gorgeous montages about Delhi weather and festivals. The way the film found humour in traditionally depressing settings is the reason the Juhi-Shoojit partnership works. Banita’s eyes will haunt you and hopefully work like this will discourage Varun from doing misogynistic trash like Judwaa 2 now (I’m kidding, it won’t!).

This was also a film that got young people, their lingo, and their friendships. We want to start a business with our friends, we passive aggressively talk about each other’s hookups, and we keep trying to strike a balance between realism and idealism. Another gem in the film was Shiuli’s mother, Professor Vidya Iyer, played by Gitanjali Rao. Often, Bollywood thinks only two kinds of mothers exist, over-the-top or super cool. But Prof Iyer is not a caricature, she is the mom who wants to give up every moment but doesn’t and wants her son to just go to the damn tuition even after tragedy has struck.

All in all, if you like slow burn films which don’t really have a plot but will make you melancholy in a whimsical way, October is the film for you.