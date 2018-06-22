Ocean’s 8 Has The Perfect Cast And The Perfect Crime, So Why Doesn’t It Blow You Away?

“A him gets noticed, a her gets ignored. And, for once, I wanna be ignored.” But you can’t ignore a movie starring eight women, most of whom are Hollywood royalty, less than a year after Hollywood blew up because it’s been ignoring women’s voices for too long.

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchette, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and Awkwafina are the titular eight in Ocean’s 8, so you would assume that this movie is a lot of fun. It is. It is a fun heist movie perfect for the summer, the equivalent of a beach read, except more because you get to watch these women work their magic in gorgeous designer clothes. The men are mostly… not important.

Sandra plays Debbie Ocean (the sister of Danny Ocean from Ocean’s 11, 12, and 13), who has been recently incarcerated and now wants to get back to what she does best – con. After she gets parole, she shares her heist plan with her old partner-in-crime Lou (Cate, who could also be more than just that, but the film never commits to what their exact relationship might be). She assembles a crew and they plan to rob the Met Gala and steal the necklace being worn by Anne’s character Daphne. It sounds complicated but it’s planned and executed with perfection, and then some twists and turns happen, which are mostly not very surprising.

The trailer gives away a major plot point, but even if it hadn’t, the film is not a mystery. It’s predictable and the stakes never feel high enough, which is a major problem for a heist film. But it’s still a joy to see the women working together, displaying their talents, not bickering or bitching (looking at you, John Mulaney) and not even once questioning the morality of what they were doing. As Debbie says, they’re doing it for an eight-year-old girl somewhere who wants to grow up to be a criminal.

Rihanna elevates an otherwise pretty standard hacker character and Awkwafina gets some great lines. I’m certain that many would want to steal all of Cate’s wardrobe. But the real star of the film is Anne. When she won an Oscar for Les Misérables in 2013, she suddenly became very ‘unlikeable’ to the general public. Till date, she talks about what is known as Hathahate and how she dealt with it. In this film, she subverts every single characteristic that one would associate with a female actor, playing an exaggerated version of a ditzy heroine, and steals the show.

The film has some great feminist moments, including hiring New York stage veterans Marlo Thomas, Mary Louise Wilson, Dana Ivey, and Elizabeth Ashley as theater actresses who help shift stolen gems. And yet there were actors like Mindy and Sarah, who were sort of sidelined and didn’t have much to do. Getting Mindy to speak Hindi was an odd choice, especially when it was obvious she has never spoken it before in her life. They could have also done away with the stereotypical Indian mother portrayal but that is apparently asking for too much.

It did seem like the movie was relying on its all-star cast and didn’t much care about the storytelling aspect. These women can sell anything, so this movie is good, but it could have been so much better if the director knew what to do with them. Before I watched it, I imagined the women hanging out together in the movie and was really looking forward to the banter, but the scenes in which they sat or planned together were super dull. There were no witty one-liners, there were no jokes. Does Gary Ross not know how female friendships work? Hopefully, he’s taken some notes from the delightful press tour that his cast did, where their banter shone. It is his direction and refusal to experiment that makes this movie not-great.

So, if you want to have a good time, you will like this movie. If you’re interested in nuanced storytelling that does full justice to its all-female cast, you might have to wait, but this movie will help you get through that.

