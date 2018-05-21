NYPD Welcomes First Turbaned Sikh Female Auxiliary Police Officer, Gursoach Kaur

“We are proud to welcome first Sikh turbaned female Auxiliary Police Officer in the New York Police Department. APO Gursoach Kaur and other Auxiliary Police Officers graduated from the academy. We are proud of you. Stay safe. #sikhsinlawenforcement,” the Sikh Officers Association tweeted.
The Sikh Officers Association is the nation’s first organisation to represent Sikh Officers in Law Enforcement.
Reacting to the tweet by the association, Minister of State (MoS) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, congratulated Kaur. Sharing the news on Twitter, Puri wrote, “Delighted to see a turbaned lady officer in NYPD. Hope this fosters a better understanding of Sikhism & Sikhs & corrects perceptions in the US so that incident which happened with me in 2010 & recently with @Canada minister @NavdeepSBains do not recur. Sikhs are ambassadors of harmony.”
Puri was referring to the 2010 incident in which he, then Ambassador to the UN, was asked by airport officials to remove his turban during a security check at Houston Airport. When Puri refused to remove his turban, the officials made him wait for over half-an-hour in a ‘holding room’. The matter was later resolved only after a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) official, accompanying Puri, intervened.
The inclusion of Sikhs in the NYPD was celebrated when in the year 2016, the police department for the first time relaxed its uniform policy. To promote inclusiveness, NYPD allowed its Sikh officers to wear turbans and maintain beards.
Congratulations, Gursoach Kaur!