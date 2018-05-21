NYPD Welcomes First Turbaned Sikh Female Auxiliary Police Officer, Gursoach Kaur

For the first time ever, New York Police Department (NYPD) has inducted a turbaned Sikh female officer. Making the record is Gursoach Kaur, who graduated last week from the New York City Police Academy.

She will now join the law enforcement force as an Auxiliary Police Officer (APO). The induction by NYPD aims to motivate others to join law enforcement and help create a better understanding of Sikhism.

The news was first shared on social media by the Sikh Officers Association and soon the initiative was applauded and praised.