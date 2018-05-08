Nutty Gritties Founder Dinika Bhatia On Taking Her Family Legacy Ahead With Her Most Innovative Product

There is enough research done by nutritionists and technologists around the world to prove that nuts are the perfect snack between meals, and sometimes can even be ideal replacements, and Dinika Bhatia was one of the pioneers in the gourmet food segment to monetize on this finding with Nutty Gritties.

She started her premium range of healthy nuts in India at a time when the concept of it was nonexistent! Banking upon a history of 110 years in the nuts industry, DRB Foods Pvt. Ltd, has taken a step forward with Dinika at the helm of it into the luxurious style of snacking. In a conversation with Indian Women Blog, Dinika talks about how she came upon this innovative idea and her journey as an entrepreneur in the food industry. Excerpts from the interview:

Nutty Gritties was named “The Most Innovative Product.” How did you conceptualize the idea for snacks, in your family’s business of importing and wholesaling?

Ever since I was a kid, I was passionate about products and the business that my family was in. I always had it in my mind to take it up a notch and get into branding. When I was in the US, I saw that the retail shops were flooded with packaged nuts, which was a go-to snack for people there. So there was a difference in the way people in the West consumed nuts, as compared to us Indians. So that’s basically when I realized how untapped this segment is in the Indian market. It healthy, nutritious and we also added new flavors to it to appeal to the different Indian taste buds, and the best part is it is entirely oil-free.

Most of the times, people assume that products such as yours which are nutritious are costly.

Regarding our brand, we do make sure that the quality is excellent and consistent. Yes, nutrition does come at a cost in specific products, because that is the kind of technology that goes behind manufacturing such products. Nutrition does not only mean the inherent quality of the product, but it also includes how it is processed and packed, a lot of quality control norms has to be followed, and a lot of testing has to be done, which is actually a pretty costly affair for the company.

Talking about e-commerce, what impact do you think the channel has on local and small-scale businesses?

The critical thing about e-commerce is that the reach increases. I personally think that e-commerce is setting in line with the evolution of the market in India. Another thing is that the consumer buying pattern is changing, it’s much more demanding, and the e-commerce channel can meet those demands. So e-commerce will undoubtedly continue to grow. But I also feel that it won’t necessarily lead to small businesses shutting down, because considering the population of the country, there is a substantial unorganized market with a disorganized consumer base, and it’s the local and small-scale businesses that can cater to the demand of these consumer base.

You are taking forward your family legacy. So how different are the management tactics that you currently follow to run the business as compared to what they were earlier?

Since this is an extension of our family business, we want to maintain that balance between the family’s culture and that of the company. To be productive in any kind of business, especially ones it is scaling, there has to be a fine balance between professionalism and the family. So I make sure that it is there. I also believe in goal setting with all my employees so that I can make sure that they are on the right track to achieve their goals as well as that of the company’s. I like to maintain a challenging atmosphere in the company so that the employees are not stuck in any kind of generic work that might demotivate them. I also need to make sure that the legacy which my family has built (since 1887) is something that I respect and help grow.

What obstacles did you face as an entrepreneur in the Indian market, given that you were new here and had exposure to the market conditions in the west?

My journey has been fascinating. Though when I started out, I did face my share of skepticism from the industry as I was the first woman to venture in this space that too with the concept that did not exist in the Indian market. So it did take a couple of years for people to start taking my product seriously. But once they saw the potential that my product brought to the table, it was welcomed by large and small retailers alike. So that itself did wonders to boost my confidence. I would say that being an entrepreneur is a lifelong learning process. I evolve as a businesswoman with every challenge that I faced.

Being in the food industry, could you tell us some of the pioneering innovations that you have done with respect to food.

We have developed a technology that keeps the food crunchy without using a single drop of oil, the flavors that we use are all natural, and we make sure that the quality of the product is top notch and consistent. We innovate extensively concerning flavors. We have started a new range of limited edition flavors because of all the overwhelming responses that we got with regards to our flavors, such as Coffee Almonds, Wasabi Cashew Nuts, Mixed Berries, etc. Our entire company runs on the value of innovation and being customer-centric.

Has the Indian market always been so receptive to such innovative flavors, or have you faced any problems earlier?

It is true that most of the Indian consumers like to stick to the basic, they are apprehensive about experimenting with food and flavors. And that was a major problem that we faced in the beginning. But we worked towards overcoming that obstacle by investing a lot in marketing as well as branding and positioning our brand. So as more and more people liked the flavor, the response started becoming positive, and they started coming back for more. The consumers nowadays are more aware of the food trends, so they have become more receptive to the innovation in the food industry.

Being a fifth generation entrepreneur, what advice do you have for the budding first generation ones?

Go ahead and empower yourself. If there is something you want to do, now is the time – put your heart and mind into it. Seek help and advice whenever required. Work on your passion and turn it into a business idea. And most importantly, don’t be afraid to fail.