Nursing School Students In Jammu Protest After Being Asked To Not Wear Abaya & Hijab During Training

Ancillary Medical Training School in Jammu is all set to train its new batch of nursing students, but they have a condition – Muslim girls cannot wear the veil during the clinical training period. AMT School is affiliated with the Government Medical College in Srinagar.

The administration has asked the students to sign an affidavit that reads: ‘I will maintain the dress code as per the policy of the institution. I will maintain the code of ethics as per the policy of the institution, and I will not wear an Abaya or cover my face during clinical postings.’

While some think this is finally a liberating moment for women, a majority of students themselves are against the new rule. This has resulted in a protest against the principal of AMT School, Dr. Razia Mahmood, for scripting this controversial clause.

A girl student told Greater Kashmir, “This is un-Islamic and we will not to do anything under compulsion.”

According to Dr. Mahmood, ‘Abaya can be a source of infection during work. That is why there is an emphasis on proper dress code.’ She, however, says that students are free to wear Hijab or Abaya before and after the training hours.

Another girl told Greater Kashmir, “The principal doesn’t want us to wear Abaya at all during school hours. When we enter the school gate in the morning, we are reprimanded for wearing it.”

Supporting the girls is activist MM Shuja, who said, “If the school authorities didn’t withdraw the clause from the affidavit, I will approach the court of law.” On the other hand, the chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Commission for Women, Nayeema Mehjoor, has said she will look into the matter.