Nupur Hemant Shares Her Experience As A Women In The Male-Dominated Investor Community

Nupur Hemant is an entrepreneur at heart and an investor by choice. She is an innovator and likes to develop her own systems and models while keeping the creative expression as a solution to any challenge. Nupur has had an amazing and inspiring journey from being an artist, an engineer, an entrepreneur to now an investor.

Being an entrepreneur herself, she can understand and relate to the issues fellow entrepreneurs face, and this is what makes her an excellent investor. She started out as an engineer at Infosys and later chose to work for her Dad’s company. She did her first fundraising at the age of 22 and got into the entrepreneurial wing. Post this she started an e-commerce platform named under555.com, and within two years she managed to make a successful exit from her first venture.

A startup by IIT Kharagpur was Nupur’s first as an investor along with Ritesh Agarwal, Sanjay Mehta, and a few others. Early 2016, Nupur was the founding member of a Venture Capital Fund Venturehub which was designed to fund early-stage startups in India. She recently initiated Fouraces Advisory Pvt. Ltd. which offered consulting & Advisory Services in Capital Management and Business Management. Like she says, “Being an entrepreneur investor creates a lot of value for entrepreneurs because when you have gotten into a journey and then exited, you gain a lot of experience.” Excerpts from a chat:

Tell us about the few things you look for in a startup before investing.

What I would like to see in an individual is, when you are investing very early, you want to look at the founder’s profile as well as the proof of concept, know their plans and strategies, and if there is any space for that kind of a startup in the market. Today, every second person is coming up with a startup, so I like to endorse and get into only such startups with are familiar to me or if a friend is involved in it and this helps to create a relationship with the founder.

There is a widespread notion that being a single founder is not very advisable and getting funding is hard, and one should have a co-founder. What is your take on this?

When an investor is investing in you at a very early stage, and you are a private limited company and a single director company, what we need to understand is that it’s a team effort, and you cannot create anything alone. Even if you hire employees, at the end of the day, they are employees. As an investor, I would like to see how many people are giving all their time and their entire life into getting that startup to be successful. Otherwise, I would not want to be losing money on that. For example, if I am putting money on one such individual, he is passionate, and he is very good at what he does, but at the end of the day, it is essential you come across as a team who has the same passion and drive to get the thing done. So, for me, I would always go for a team, over an individual, because I think that still works well.

Since you have worked with so many startups and have been such a significant part of the community, what are the mistakes you think startups often make when raising funds?

Honestly speaking, I don’t think startups make any mistakes, it’s always the timing or the kind of technology you are trying to drive through. So, it is mainly about how well you can brand yourself in front of investors and how confidently you can strike a deal with the investors. There is a drive in the market where a lot of investors are interested in investing in IITians because they think they can do great things. But I think that it is a combination of a lot of efforts, and it’s not just about what degree you come up with. I have worked with a lot of IITians who do not know how to form a company or how to do due diligence and valuations. So, I do not feel startups lack anything, they are fresh in the market, and they are still learning. They should be able to draw their value proposition and give the investor confidence that you are driven towards the work you are doing, that would be a fair deal to anybody.

How has your journey as an investor been, since this area seems to be very male-dominated, have you faced any gender bias as such?

I have always faced this, with my parents as well, they would want me to be working for others rather than doing something on my own, but I understand where they were coming from. These days, as an entrepreneur, it’s not about gender, but more about what you are bringing to the table. But, I think being a woman in this field gives me an advantage. This is because, when you work with entrepreneurs, you get close to them, they look up to you as a guide, and I think being a woman, they tell me a lot more than they would say to a male in the same field, and so this helps me help them better.

The startup community is a tiny one, and the same goes for the investment community. So, once you get into the community, you want to see what others are looking at. So, at that point in my life, when I was still very young, being an investor came as a shock to a lot of people. This was because I am a woman, who is investing and I am deliberating business models with companies.

A lot of women give up on their journey as an investor, especially when they face so many biases, what is your advice for them?

I don’t think there are many biases in the field today. Maybe two years ago, there were biases where people thought of women as only looking after their family commitments and so not having the time to put into their investing companies. But I think today the propositions have changed a lot. If we look across we will see a lot of women who are very successful and at high positions, in the world and India as well.

According to you, what are some of the best spaces to invest in?

Market spaces and service-oriented companies are there. But if one can customize a product in such a way that creates a value proposition, by saving time. You could also add a blockchain in your technology, or by adding some artificial intelligence. Adding some tool that could benefit users, will always work, whether it is a market space or not. If you are going for a product company, investing in patented products is what a lot of investors are doing, to get returns as soon as possible. There are so many different sectors like medical tech, financial AI algorithms, cryptocurrencies, and many more. But it depends on what exactly you are trying to achieve with that particular tool. If you can give a good value proposition to any such device, I think it will be accepted. There is a lot of scope that is still pending in the market that is not yet identified.

To conclude, what is on the charts for you as an investor?

So, as of now, I have now been working as an investor for a couple of years. I have been in investment banking, consulting on a professional basis, and now I am going to be joining an international investment banking firm and a VC firm, which is a Singapore-based company. I am also joining as an advisor to the board of an investment banking company with was founded by two of my very close friends and mentors. So, I am looking at the India chapter for both of these.