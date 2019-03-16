Nun Who Supported The Arrest Of Ex-Bishop Asked To Leave FCC

In June last year, a nun had filed a complaint against Bishop Franco Mullakal, stating that he had sexually assaulted her in 2014 and that it continued for two years. She also wrote a seven-page letter to the Vatican Ambassador in India about how the Church authorities overlooked her situation.

When even the police did not take action, five fellow nuns protested against this in Kochi, including Sister Lucy. A special investigation was team was formed and after several rounds of questioning, it arrested the Bishop in September. After spending three weeks in jail, he obtained bail and numerous attempts were made to intimidate the nuns who’d protested, who are now confined to their convent in Kottayam. Reports of a couple of other witnesses being intimated have also surfaced.

Sister Lucy, who had supported the arrest of the Bishop, has now been asked by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) to leave the vocation, or she’ll be defrocked. She has however stated that almost all of the charges raised were false and has challenged the congregation to expel her. Stating that she’ll remain a nun forever, she said, “I denied all charges. I will not go on my own. Let them expel me.” She added that her fight was against those who supported corrupt and unjust practices, not the whole church.

The allegations against her, as written in the letter signed by Sister Ann Joseph, Superior General of FCC, were, “You have consciously and willfully violated the vow of poverty repeatedly. You uploaded a photo of yours in a lay dress on Facebook and tried to justify your action by criticising the FCC religious habits in your channel discussions. You also bought a car in your name. I should remind you that you must petition the indult to leave the FCC.”

She had to appear before the Mother General of FCC two days ago and fearing threat to life, Sister Lucy has requested police protection. She’d received four such show-cause notices and answered to all of them and appeared in person before the superior general.

The FCC denied commenting by stating that it was an internal matter but confirmed that Sister Lucy has been sent another letter on March 12.

H/T: The Hindustan Times



Feature Image