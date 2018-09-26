Number Of Indian Women Pilots Doubles To Over A Thousand In Four Years

In the year 2014, 586 of the 5,050 pilots in domestic scheduled airlines were Indian women pilots while in 2018, the number has doubled to 1,092.

Also, in percentage terms, India accounts for the highest ratio of female pilots working for scheduled airlines globally. In big aviation markets like the US and Australia, the percentage of women pilots to total workforce is about 5 percent while estimates from the International Society of Women Airline Pilots published show there are 7,409 women pilots across the world accounting for 5.2 percent of the total pilot workforce, said an airline official, according to The Times of India.

Indian airlines in the past years have seen a remarkable increase in the number of women pilots and women in cabin crew.

“IndiGo has the highest percentage of women pilots (at) 13 percent both in India and global(ly). There are over 330 women pilots currently employed with IndiGo as first-officers, captains, and trainers. In the last five years, the number of women pilots has increased from 80 to over 330 as a proportion of the total from approximately 10 percent to 13 percent,” said IndiGo spokesperson Sakshi Batra.

AirAsia India said it has seen some of its women employees working in marketing or as air hostesses get trained to become pilots. A trend, which is also endorsed by other airlines like IndiGo and Air India.

Indian airline SpiceJet, where pilot recruitment is headed by a lady pilot, says it aims to have women as one-third of all its pilot strength. “SpiceJet is proud of its women leaders and appreciates their tremendous contribution to the airline’s revival. SpiceJet’s young lady Captains are one of the very few in the world flying to critical airfields like Kabul and Leh on a regular basis,” said SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh, who envisions to recruit more women in the future.

Image used for representational purpose