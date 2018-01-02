Now Muslim Women Can Perform Haj Without A Male Guardian, Says PM Modi

Reaching out to Muslim women, in his last Mann Ki Baat address of the year on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought into focus the fact that Muslim women were not allowed performing Haj unless they were accompanied by a male guardian, an injustice that had bee going on for decades.

“Our Ministry of Minority Affairs issued corrective measures and we eased this restriction by phasing out a tradition that had been in practice for the past 70 years,” Modi said.

“Today, Muslim women can perform Haj without Mehram or male guardian, and I am happy to note that this time about 1,300 women have applied for Haj without Mehram and women from different parts of the country, from Kerala to North India, have expressed their wish to go on Haj pilgrimage,” he added.

Now Muslim women, aged above 45, will be able to go for the pilgrimage in a group of at least four, without ‘mahram.’ Modi went on to explain how the government plans on making this a success.

“I have suggested to the Ministry of Minority Affairs that it should ensure all women who have applied to travel alone should be allowed to perform Haj. There is a lottery system for selection of Haj pilgrims, but I would like that single women pilgrims be excluded from the system and given a chance as a special category,” he added.

“Why this discrimination? And when I went into the depth of the matter I was surprised to find that even after 70 years of our independence, we were the ones who had imposed these restrictions. For decades, injustice was being rendered to Muslim women but there was no discussion on it,” said Modi.

H/T: The Hindu