Now Is The Right Time To Get In IPL For Indian Women’s Cricket Team: Mithali Raj

After a remarkable performance by Indian women’s cricket team in the ODI World Cup, captain Mithali Raj feels that it is time to start a women’s version of the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Having spoken against it earlier, Mithali said, “I felt that (way) before the ODI World Cup. At that point of time, the players’ identity as individual players was not as big as the ODI World Cup where people started to understand what is Indian women’s cricket and who all play for the team. Now since a year or two people have gone beyond 2-3 players. They recognise other players in the squad and now is the right time to get in IPL because T20 is also a format that ICC is looking to promote in women’s cricket.”

With the popularity of Indian woman cricketers growing since their entry into the ICC Women’s World Cup final in 2017, the talk about forming an IPL for women has been inevitable. Speaking about new opportunities for women cricketers, Mithali said, “We also have India A tour. I’m sure there is one in the near future. If we have more of that and we can give opportunity to the second string, not just playing versus the visiting teams, but also tours abroad to Australia or New Zealand. That exposure will help them immensely.”

“As far as IPL is concerned, if that can be a double-header, like how we had the T20Is in New Zealand, that will definitely garner more people to come and watch us play, and obviously televising it and marketing it will get a lot of people to follow it.”

As many countries are now working towards getting women at the forefront in sports, Mithali also said that the under-19 and under-21 World Cups for women are some other ways of giving young girls opportunities to represent the country at the World Cup. “It will be important because every country is looking forward to getting more girls to play the sport. And if you have another World Cup, of say Under-19 or Under-21, it gives an opportunity for young girls to compete at that level because there’s something to look forward to.”

“Someone who’s playing U-19, they have to straightaway aim for the senior level. That’s a long shot. Very few are able to make it. For the rest who don’t make it, at least they have another shot at playing or representing their country at the World Cup (at the juniors level),” she added.

H/T: The Hindustan Times