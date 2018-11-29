Novelist K.R. Meera On How Kerala Is Practicing Social Conservatism And The Faultlines In Malayali Society

Since the Supreme Court dished out its verdict of allowing women of all ages to end the Sabarimala temple, the controversies around the holy shrine don’t seem to be ending. In an interaction with The Wire, essayist and novelist K.R. Meera talked about how a ‘liberal’ Kerala is embroiled in social conservatism and how the media treated the Sabarimala verdict.

Excerpts:

On the perception of a liberal Kerala being a carefully constructed myth

“It depends on how you define the term ‘liberal’. We, Malayalis, are basically survivors. The recent floods have proved this. We came together as a caste-less, class-less society to overcome the disaster. For example, the Sabarimala temple now in the eye of the storm was so isolated during the floods that the thanthri (head priest) couldn’t reach the temple for the auspicious Niraputhari celebration. There was not even a single kanni ayyappan (the male devotee visiting the shrine for the first time in his life). The legend is that Lord Ayyappan promised to marry the goddess Malikappurathamma the day no kanni ayyappan visited the shrine.

Risking their lives, four Christian youths swam across the river Pampa. They carried stalks of paddy to perform the puja. Neither the thanthris, the rajas nor so-called devotees, now filling the streets after the court verdict, bothered about the puja or the temple. During the floods, our mosques opened their doors to victims of all religions. Temples opened to Muslims to perform Namaz. We opened our houses; shared everything we had with those who lost everything. In the relief camps, Audi owners and the homeless worked together. Our media rose to the occasion with its balanced reportage.”

On what has changed

“As soon as the water receded, caste and class hostilities returned. Liberalization and the second Gulf boom, have spawned a large middle class which seeks comfort zones along the axes of class, caste, religion or patriarchy. We are characteristically insecure, the more educated we are more insecure we become. Education trains us primarily to be competitive rather than to be confident.”

On the reasons for such prejudices to continue

“The main reason is we are educated more by media rather than textbooks. Instead of giving us information, a highly competitive media ends up feeding us what we want to hear or read. We have seen in the past media competing with one another in celebrating non-issues.”

On the media’s treatment of the Sabarimala verdict

“As soon as the verdict came, instead of focussing on the question of equal justice, media harped on the sentimental refrain struck up by self-proclaimed saviors of Ayyappa. Realizing that such coverage swayed sections of innocent devotees, the Congress party joined them. The party sensed a potential political advantage in the situation.

Soon, the Hindutva parties which earlier argued in favor of women’s entry and wholeheartedly welcomed the judgment, also joined the opposition. It is the educated and the ’empowered,’ especially the women, who have muddied the waters. Projecting their views on the issue as if they possessed deep knowledge in thanthra as well as in the laws on worship and temples. The common people were misled by all this. But after the initial inertia, liberal and intellectual Malayalis have put out in the public domain researches around the history, geography, thanthric rites and politics of Sabarimala.”

On landmark social movements rooted in gender justice and gender equity

“In my view, this is the decade of awakening on women’s rights. The process began with an actress filing a police complaint after being abducted and raped in the middle of the city. It was unthinkable for a woman of her stature daring to complain and going ahead with the case. She proclaimed to the world that rape is a criminal offense. A woman’s honor has nothing to do with it.

It was so heart-warming to see a bunch of her colleagues forming a collective to demand justice for her. They even risked their career prospects. One of the accused in the case was a prominent and powerful actor. I consider the formation of the Women Collective in Cinema a milestone in Kerala’s feminist movement. For the first time in history – a nun took on the mighty Catholic Church, complaining against a powerful Bishop for continued rape. Her supporters – a group of nuns – protested for days together before the Bishop was taken into custody.

The Sabarimala agitation should be considered the third step in this direction. It is interesting to note that it is the same people who supported the accused actor, the accused Bishop are now protesting women’s entry in Sabarimala.”

On her experience as a writer and a former journalist based in Kerala

“Regarding Sabarimala? Personally, this has been a real learning process for me as a journalist, a writer as well as a citizen. It helped me to understand even my friends and relatives better. I have observed regardless of what we say, people would believe only what they choose to believe based on their character and insight. Even in the 21st century, people continue to believe what they wish to believe. It is interesting to observe how history repeats itself too since this is exactly the same way the upper caste Malayalis behaved when the temples were opened to Dalits a century ago.

Despite literacy, higher education and social status, the Malayalis normally choose to stand with the larger crowd for three reasons: one, they believe this could be an opportunity to fulfill their political or personal agenda; two, they wish to believe the stand taken by the visibly larger group would be the right one; three, they feel secure by standing with the larger crowd. But Malayalis are survivors. The moment we realize our personal space and well-being is being threatened, we would be awakened. An awakened Malayali is by default a progressive Malayali.”

H/T: The Wire