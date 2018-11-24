Nothing Has Happened, Nobody Has Been Arrested: Kate Sharma Withdraws Sexual Harassment Case Against Subhash Ghai

In October, model and actor Kate Sharma joined a growing number of women to share her Me Too story, where she alleged that filmmaker Subhash Ghai sexually harassed her in August.

But she’s now withdrawn her case because she’s not satisfied with the way it is being handled and how it’s affecting her family. She told Mid-Day, “Yes, I have informed the Mumbai Police that I want withdraw my complaint against Subhash Ghai. I want to take care of my family and my ailing mother instead of roaming here and there to get justice for whatever has happened to me. I had never told my family about what happened; they saw me on TV and were completely disturbed.”

She wrote a note to the police, explaining the same. Confirming this, a police official told the newspaper, “Our officers approached Sharma again to record a detailed statement so we can begin our inquiry into the matter since she had sought some time earlier to give the statement owing to her mother’s ill health. However, she then informed us in a written note that she wants to withdraw her case as her mother is unwell and she wants take care of her family.”

Sharing her views on the way Me Too is being handled, Sharma said, “People are really making fun of the entire #MeToo campaign. Nothing has happened, nobody has been arrested. If cops are only busy registering FIRs, then what is the use of this entire campaign? Tell me, how many people have been arrested? Cops asked me if I wanted to register an FIR, but I don’t see any reason for moving ahead to get justice as whatever I had to say is in the public domain. We [Ghai and her] were very good friends, but he destroyed everything; I’ve said this publicly and I’m saying it again. I am fed up of everything, hence I have withdrawn my case.”

