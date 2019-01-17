Nothing Cool About Your Rampant Misogyny, Says Priya Malik In Response To Hardik Pandiya’s Sexist Comments

Hardik Pandya has been facing the consequences of his sexist and racist comments on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan. BCCI has imposed a temporary ban on the cricketer and he has been criticized severely on social media. Adding to the list of people unhappy with Pandya’s comments, slam poet Priya Malik has come out with a new poem to slam the cricketer’s remarks on the show.

“You left us stumped by not understanding that a boundary is not just defined as the rope around a pitch, but also as the limit, the edge, the level of character that you cannot just switch,” she said.

“The only thing you need to change is the way you think because it is neither cool nor stylish to act the way you do,” she added.

“Dear Mister Player” – Priya Malik | UnErase Dear Mr Player, your ‘score’ on the field or off it is not measured by “Yeh, yeh aur yeh!”

Following the outrage his comments sparked, Pandya and Rahul have issued an unconditional apology. Both of them have been recalled from the ongoing tour of Australia.